Top 10 online jackpot wins of 2020
14 Dec 2020
By Dan Ippolito
10. $129,931
A women from Heidelberg, Pennsylvania hit the Divine Fortune jackpot on SugarHouse Online Casino Pennsylvania on 9 June for almost $130,000.
Jamie H. was playing the progressive online slot game on her mobile phone when she hit the jackpot for $129,931.43 with only a $2 bet.
The 32-year-old is an activities director at a senior living community.
“We haven’t stopped working since the beginning of the coronavirus, and we’re working even harder and longer than before it began,” said Jamie. “This win is a big treat and I can’t begin to describe how incredible it feels.”
She says she planned on using the winnings on home improvements, mostly, but will definitely take a nice vacation, too.
9. $176,980
Back in April, a Slotland player hit the online casino's site-wide progressive jackpot and won $176,980.
Jessica P. won her jackpot playing one of her favorites, the popular Ice Queen slot.
"I texted my husband and told him to call me right away," she said. "He thought it was bad news! I kept saying oh my god, oh my god! I kept messaging my friends. It was crazy fun. You see it on TV but never think it will be you."
Like many jackpot winners, Jessica wanted to go on a luxurious vacation, someplace warm and sunny, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, she purchased a big-screen TV instead.
8. $228,105
On an August night, from the comfort of his own home in Long Valley, NJ, one lucky winner won Ocean Resort Casino Online’s highest-ever jackpot.
The winner, Christopher M., walked away with $228,105 from a single $45 wager on the slot game Lock It Link Night Life.
7. $240,798
Sally F., a long-time VIP player at Win A Day Casino, struck it rich back in August when she hit the jackpot and won $240,798.
This payout occurred in August when she was playing the Grand Liberty slot.
“I didn’t want to seem crazy so I tried not to scream,” she laughed. “I was just passing some time while I was waiting for my sister. She almost screamed when I told her what had happened!”
Sally says she mostly plays the Aztec Adventure penny slot, but she’s certainly glad she took one of the premium slots for a spin this time.
6. $289,270
One of the earlier jackpots of the year came in January when a Casumo player from Kitchener, Ontario won a Well of Wishes jackpot on a cozy Friday night at home with this wife.
Still in complete disbelief while the three jackpots were flickering on his screen, he called out "Honeeeeey, you best look at this!"
Just moments later they realized that their regular Friday night had turned into one of big celebration of $289,270.
A Casumo player just won $289,270.08 on a $2.00 spin in Well of Wishes.
18+ | Please gamble responsibly | https://t.co/VlCdqsOle5 pic.twitter.com/8EzARO7o8o
5. $443,480
A Pennsylvania woman who has been unemployed from her job as a restaurant worker since April due to COVID hit the Divine Fortune jackpot on BetRivers Online in mid-November for $443,480.64.
Lynn was playing the progressive online slot game on her mobile phone when she hit the massive mega jackpot with only a $3 bet.
The mother of three said she and her husband were watching late night TV on the sofa while she played the popular game online. When she hit the mega jackpot she said her husband didn’t believe her until she showed him the screen.
When asked what she’s going to do with her jackpot winnings Lynn replied quickly: “Pay off my house, my car and other debts. It’s going to be a great Christmas!”
4. €4.2 million
A lucky player spinning the wheels on his laptop at Wildz online casino won a life-changing €4.2 million jackpot in May on Yggdrasil’s Empire Fortune progressive slot game.
Empire Fortune and Joker Millions has paid out several big global jackpots during the years with the total sum rewarded to players now reaching €39.5 million.
Empire Fortune offers a feature-packed and engaging base game while three separate jackpots are up for grabs in the bonus game.
3. €7.7 million
A week prior to the Empire Fortune jackpot, Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive jackpot awarded its first Mega jackpot win through Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah, which was hit for €7,784,425.63.
The player won the seven-figure prize at River Belle Online Casino and joined a wealth of millionaires made via Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, which has paid out over €1.1 billion since inception.
2. €10.7 million
Microgaming’s popular Mega Moolah progressive jackpot slot paid out a whopping €10,735,716.84 prize at JackpotCity Casino back in April.
The winning player became the latest millionaire to be made on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network and the eight-figure jackpot was paid to the player in a lump sum, as with all wins on the network.
Our iconic Mega Moolah progressive jackpot slot has paid out a €10,735,716.84* prize! Congratulations to the player on this win!
*Triggered on 5 April 2020https://t.co/VJi4TBPmla
18+ | https://t.co/fAX5gVXozw | https://t.co/dlsrULNh7g#Microgaming #MegaMoolah #progressive pic.twitter.com/n0xTG9gb86
1. €14.2 million
Mega Moolah wasn’t done making people millionaires.
In August, a lucky winner at LuckyCasino won €14,239,532.84 on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive jackpot.
It is the single biggest jackpot ever won in Sweden at an online casino.
”Somewhere deep down I probably believed in the dream all along, but when I won the Jackpot, I thought it was a joke,” said the lucky winner, who remained anonymous. “It was only when Lucky Casino called me that I realized that my life will suddenly be different. It is impossible to put into words how happy I am – I think it will take a while before I understand how much money I have won.”