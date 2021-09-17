Casino City’s Friday Five: Jackpots and a new casino edition
17 Sep 2021
By Dan Ippolito
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with some online poker:
5. Ripper tournament at Intertops Poker doubles payout
Through Sunday, Intertops Poker is doubling the guaranteed prize pool for one of its most popular poker tournament series for Australian players.
Normally, there's $500 on the table for the Ripper daily tournaments.
This week there will be $1,000 guaranteed. And the winner takes all.
4. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas pays out $128,000 jackpot
A lucky player at Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the refreshed casino that opened on the site of the former Hard Rock Casino and Hotel hit big on Thursday, 9 September on the Lock It Link Piggy Bankin’ slot machine.
The winner is from Las Vegas and walked home with a cool $128,700.
3. New sports bar coming to SAHARA Las Vegas
Chickie’s & Pete’s, voted ESPN’s #1 sports bar in North America, will open its first West Coast outpost inside SAHARA Las Vegas on Wednesday, 6 October.
In addition to Philadelphia favorites and crustacean classics, the sports bar will also serve up their take on delicious game day fare with dishes like Philly Cheesesteak Nachos, Chickie’s Wings, Fried Shrimp, and a lineup of juicy burgers.
The 8,200 square-foot venue will include a state-of-the-art audio-visual system with 20, 55” televisions in the bar area and 24, 98” and 65” televisions across the dining area. Three VIP Gaming Pods each include two televisions, oversized sectional sofas, video game consoles, a buffet-style table, and custom Las Vegas panoramic murals.
The legendary Philly seafood spot, Chickie's & Pete's, is opening at SAHARA Las Vegas on October 6th! Expect to find the world-famous Crabfries and an incredible sports viewing experience! pic.twitter.com/tSSyk4M4Uo— SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) September 13, 2021
2. $1 million win at Cannery Casino in Las Vegas
A Las Vegas resident turned her visit to Cannery Casino and Hotel into a million-dollar payday playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand slot game early last Friday.
The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Grand at 2:19 a.m. when she made a $3.75 bet and hit the progressive jackpot totaling $1,024,065.
?? BIG JACKPOT ALERT ??— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 13, 2021
Congratulations to our Lucky Local who turned a $3.75 bet into a $1,024,065.45 win on Buffalo Grand! #Jackpot #Winner #CanneryCasino
Press Release: https://t.co/AJmDPvZd8O pic.twitter.com/mWEB4uUWbZ
1. New casino plans announced for Sonoma County
The Koi Nation announced earlier this week that it selected a 68-acre site in California’s unincorporated Sonoma County to re-establish its tribal land base. The Koi have filed plans to build a resort and casino on the site, exercising their sovereign rights under federal law.
Shiloh Resort & Casino will include a 2,500 Class III gaming machine facility, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa.
"This region, the historic home of our people, today has one of the highest costs of living in the world, meaning that 90% of our citizens are part of what are considered low-income households," said Darin Beltran, Tribal Chairman. "By exercising our rights under the IGRA, we can build prosperity for our Tribe and make a real difference for our people today as well as for our children and the generations yet to come."