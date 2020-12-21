Why your online gambling platform needs crypto payments



By

In cryptocurrency gambling, players make deposits in cryptocurrency. They can also



Offering cryptocurrency payments does not have to be complicated. (photo by Quote Inspector) How crypto payments work



Offering cryptocurrency payments doesn’t have to be complicated for you or your client. While the technology behind it may be a little complex, the front end of the payment isn’t.



There are two main differences between cryptocurrency payment processing and fiat payment processing. First, when using crypto, the customer pays via a digital wallet instead of a credit or debit card. Second, they pay using a fraction of a coin such as bitcoin, ether, or litecoin.



The customer will have a certain amount of cryptocurrency stored securely in their digital wallet. This is usually in the form of an application or a form of software and can contain one currency or multiple different ones. When the client agrees to pay in cryptocurrency, the value of that coin is locked in at the time of the payment. Upon commencing the transaction, the digital wallet sends the designated amount via the payment processor. This is then forwarded on to you, the merchant, and deposited into your digital wallet. Once you have received the funds, you can keep it as a cryptocurrency or exchange it for fiat currency whenever you wish.



Benefits of using cryptocurrency



There are many benefits to using cryptocurrency payments on your online gambling site. In this article, we will address just a few of them.



Convenience



A growing number of people are using cryptocurrency while conducting online transactions. By offering cryptocurrency payments on your site, you are providing a convenient payment option to your customers. The more payment options your offer, the more potential clients can access your services.



Speed



Cryptocurrency transactions can be executed and completed in a matter of seconds. These payments can be quicker than traditional deposit methods that can take hours, or sometimes even days, depending on the method selected. Increased speed means increased spending.



Cost



Processing costs for cryptocurrency payments are significantly less than with conventional payment processors. Typically, processors charge a small fraction of a coin for a transaction, which is often much less than fiat processors.



Fewer restrictions



When you work with card processors, you always have to be mindful of factors such as your chargeback ratio. Should it go too high, you could find your account closed or higher fees imposed on you. With crypto transactions, this won't be an issue.



Security



Cryptocurrency payments are more secure for both the merchant and the customer. Because crypto transactions are executed on the blockchain, they are immutable and cannot be altered or deleted. Furthermore, your customer's data won't be stolen or compromised.



Privacy



Cryptocurrency wallets and transactions are anonymous. These transactions won't show up on bank statements. Of course, as an online gambling provider, you are required to ascertain players' identities at the onboarding stage, but the transactions are assigned to them via a number and are then encrypted. Therefore, the payments themselves are not publicly linked to a name.



Competitive edge



Integrating cryptocurrency payments in your platform gives you a competitive edge and boosts your image. It positions you as a forward-thinking and tech-savvy operator that has their finger on the pulse of the latest developments. As the market is attracting players in the age 21-35 category, this is a huge benefit.



Which cryptocurrencies you should offer will depend on a few different factors. (photo by Wikimedia Commons) Which cryptocurrency should you offer?



Which cryptocurrencies you should offer will depend on a few different factors. There are some gambling-specific currencies out there such as $FUN, WINkWIN, Dragon Coin, and Bitbook Gambling to name but a few. Most likely, you will want to offer cryptocurrency payments in Bitcoin and perhaps a handful of other popular currencies.



Bitcoin is by far, the most well-known and widely used cryptocurrency and should be available as a payment method on your platform. If you are considering offering other currencies, remember to look at Ether, Tron, Litecoin, and Ripple. Of course, you don’t have to offer all, but a wider variety will increase the size of your customer net.



At this stage, you have two options; to onboard multiple single currency processors, or to work with a multi-currency processor. There are lots of options on the market, each with different benefits, terms and conditions. Fast Offshore can provide you with insight into which one will suit your business needs, location, and



There is the option of offering payments directly, wallet-to-wallet without a processor, but it's not recommended for online gambling platforms. Due to the high number of transactions and the work required to keep track of payments, it is more sustainable to cooperate with a third-party cryptocurrency processor.



