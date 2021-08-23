Top 10 World Series of Poker Online 2021 payouts



By

Here we take a look at 10 of the large payouts from this year’s WSOP Online 2021.The 2021 World Series of Poker Online Bracelet Events kicked off on WSOP.com with 2021 WSOP Online Event #1: NLH Big 500 Kick-Off, which drew 837 runners who rebought 440 times.It was New Jersey's Jose "deposit" Noboa who came out on top win a $105,161 top prize.Noboa had nine WSOP-related cashes totaling $39,341, including six online cashes for $17,227. Now, he has a six-figure score to his name and he took the first gold bracelet of the summer.The $1,000 NLH North American Open resulted in a $692,000 prize pool, and after nearly 11 hours of play, it was James "Danfriel" Gilbert emerging victorious to capture a $137,570 top prize and his first gold bracelet.Gilbert, who defeated wunderkind Landon "ActionDealer" Tice in heads-up play, was a WSOP Circuit ring winner with nearly $2.1 million in live tournament earnings.Gilbert previously came close to winning a bracelet back at the 2017 WSOP when he finished third in Event #50: $1,500 NLH, good for $139,180. A little over a week later, he took ninth in the 2017 WSOP Event #68: $3,000 NLH for an additional $48,745.It took nearly 10 hours of play for Jeremiah "freestylerr" Williams to emerge victorious in the $1,000 NLH 8-Max and to claim the bracelet and $139,600.The tournament attracted 459 entries and offered up a $648,700 prize pool.Williams has over $150,000 in career earnings, according to The Hendon Mob, including most recently cashing in the Wynn Millions.New Jersey's Drew "dudeguydrew" O'Connell prevailed over the 821-entry field to win the $1,000 NLH Championship for $146,893 and his first gold bracelet.It was the second piece of WSOP gold O'Connell has captured in 2021 after winning his first circuit ring back in March in the WSOP.com Silver Legacy Circuit Event #4: $50,000 GTD NLH Deep Turbo. A week later, he also finished second in Event #12: $150,000 GTD NLH High Roller 6-Max for $39,044.It was a bit of redemption for O'Connell, who just two days earlier finished sixth at the final table of the 2021 WSOP Online Event #30: $600 NLH 6-Max Championship for $13,615.On 1 August, the 2021 World Series of Poker Online Event #33: $500 NLH Grand Finale, the last event of the summer series, attracted 1,355 players who rebought 669 times.The 2,024-entry field was the largest of the series and the tournament boasted a $1 million guarantee.It was Dan "Feeltheflow" Sindelar coming out on top to win a $159,100 first-place prize and his first career gold bracelet.Overall, it was a successful series for Sindelar as he cashed in eight events which totaled $221,081 to go along with his first WSOP gold bracelet.Tyler "ShipTheShip" Denson got his first taste of WSOP with a victory in the Event #6: $2,000 NLH Deepstack Hold'em for $175,700 after defeating Steven "Girlcanplay2" Kelly in heads-up play.Prior to the victory, Denson had $113,445 in live tournament earnings, with his largest cash coming from 2013 when he took 245th in the Main Event for $37,019.The tournament came to an end when Kelly got his chips all in preflop holding a strong suited K-Q to Denson's suited J-10. Unfortunately for Kelly, Denson flopped a ten then rivered a jack and he had to settle for second place with a $108,282 consolation prize.With a prize pool of $805,000, it was Daniel "RiverRats" Lazrus who was the last man standing to win a $205,347 first-place prize and his first career gold bracelet.Prior to the win, Lazrus only had two WSOP-related cashes totaling $34,790 but his third was his lucky charm, as it not only came in a career-best cash but also with a coveted WSOP gold bracelet.The 2021 World Series of Poker Online Event #20: $3,200 NLH High Roller attracted 312 total entries, which resulted in a $948,840 prize pool.To win $241,768 and the first gold bracelet of his career, Sang "youngkoi" Lee had to defeat Daniel "juice" Buzgon in heads-up play.Even though Buzgon held a 3:1 chip advantage, Lee secured an early double which led to a series of back-and-forth double-ups until Lee got the final one to eliminate Buzgon in second place.The $5,300 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller Freezeout saw just under 200 players enter the event, which created a prize pool of just south of $1 million.Justin "Jsaliba2" Saliba took home the title to win the $253,800 first-place prize and his first career gold bracelet.Three-handed action saw Saliba hold a significant chip advantage and he made quick work of Jesse "Patient0" Yaginuma eliminating him in third place and Jonathan "Art.Vandelay" Dokler took his exit in second place for $148,050 shortly after.The $7,777 NLH Lucky 7's High Roller was the largest buy-in event on the 2021 WSOP schedule, and it was poker pro David "dpeters17" Peters who survived the 151-entry tournament to win a $283,940 top prize and his third career bracelet.It's no surprise to see Peters claim another first-place victory, as winning his third bracelet just adds to an already impressive resume which sees him currently sit seventh on the all-time money list with $34,806,289 in total live earnings.The heads-up match between Peters and "CherryHillPd" proved to be a battle as both players rode the rollercoaster with each acquiring doubles until "CherryHillPd" grew short and had to settle for the $175,443 second-place prize.