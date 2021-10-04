Top 10 reasons to visit WSOP in 2021



By

After everything that’s been happening over the past year and a half, it’s safe to say that the WSOP is a fresh change of pace all of us need to get back on track. After the disappointing 2020 poker season, the poker scene is getting back on its feet, and the 52nd annual World Series of Poker event promises to be the best one in recent years and one of the top ones in the organization's history.If you’re a poker enthusiast, this year’s WSOP should definitely be on your calendar, but if you can’t visit the event, make sure to check the most important news on mypokercoaching.com . In case you’re still deciding whether the event is worth your time, here are 10 reasons why you should visit the WSOP in 2021.Ultimately, the last significant reason why you should consider visiting the 2021 WSOP in RIO is that it will possibly be your last opportunity to do so. This is because the future venue of the WSOP is still unknown, and no one guarantees that it will ever happen in the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.This venue has been the home of WSOP since 2005. However, Caesars recently sold the Rio to a New York-based businessman, who agreed to lease the venue to Caesars until the end of 2021. After that, there’s no saying what will happen to this iconic Las Vegas casino, whether it will ever see the WSOP lights again or fall out of order.Either way, from the perspective of an average poker fan, this year is the perfect chance to experience the WSOP and perhaps create the memory of participating in the last WSOP held in Rio.Poker and finger food goes perfectly with one another. That said, over the previous years, the Rio Hotel and Casino wasn’t actually in an optimal neighborhood in terms of food options. However, since the last WSOP in 2019, many restaurants and fast food joints have opened in the area.This was a big issue for players and visitors in the past, but this year, you don’t have to drive far or spend a lot of money to get decent food in between playing tournaments or watching pros play. This change makes the entire experience more streamlined and accessible, as you now don’t have to think much about where or what you’ll eat.The WSOP is reason enough to visit Las Vegas, especially in the fall, as we’ve mentioned above. But, Las Vegas has much more to offer, and you should make the most of it, as you probably won’t be spending all of your time watching events or participating in them.With plenty of other sportsbooks and casinos to explore, as well as some famous venues that have marked the better half of the last century, Las Vegas offers you around-the-clock entertainment. You can try your luck and see if you can win at slots , visit one of the countelss shows or do anything in between.Although this seems like a pretty vague reason to highlight, think about it for a second. Over the years, many WSOP events have been marked by memorable events and occurrences we all wish we’ve been a part of.From theatrical entrances and unbelievable underdog performances to dramatic in-game arguments and wild behavior, there’s always the sense that something entertaining and unexpected is about to happen.Aside from the new HORSE high roller event and other unique tournaments, we’ll also see a new controversial event that has polarized people’s opinions on the internet. This is the Flip & Go No-Limit Hold’em tournament in which all players see the flop right away and have to discard one of their hole cards After that, all players are required to go all in, and only one winning player from each of the poker tables advances. After all of the tables produce one winning player, the game switches to a standard No-Limit Hold’em tournament.Las Vegas isn’t quite known for having the best weather, especially in the summer, when most WSOP events have been held historically. During summertime days, the temperature can get scorching, so much so that the air-conditioned rooms can’t keep up with the demand.This year, due to the event being moved to a later date, the weather situation is almost ideal. Fall weather in Las Vegas can be perfect, as it’s neither too hot nor too cold. If the hot Las Vegas summer weather has deterred you from booking a trip to WSOP events in the past, this year’s event is the best chance to turn this around.Starting right on opening day as the second event of this year’s WSOP, the $25,000 HORSE high roller event is sure to turn some heads. This three-day event ends on 2 October in a game that will undoubtedly deliver a stacked final table.This was one of the most exciting new events to look out for and definitely was a reason to consider visiting the WSOP in 2021 if you want to have fun in various games.This event did end up with an incredible final table , and after three days of play, 44-year-old Jesse Klein emerged victorious over a that final table – one representing a combined 22 gold bracelets – to etch his name in poker history and claim $552,182.The Wolrd Series of Poker has always been an event where big players pursued their legendary statuses and pushed their game to the limits to achieve awe-inspiring wins. Poker players like Phil Ivey and Daniel Negreanu are always chasing more bracelets, and seeing them do so live makes for a great memory. Especially as the two haven’t won a bracelet since 2014 and will certainly have their eyes set on the prize this year.Plus, earlier this year, one of the biggest WSOP legends of all time, Doyle Brunson , tweeted that he’s planning on participating in a few tournaments in the 2021 WSOP at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino . Brunson played his last professional game in 2018, and many of us haven’t expected to see him live ever again. If you’re a fan of Texas Dolly and hope to see him live if he does appear, there’s no better chance of doing so than this year’s WSOP.Aside from the possibility of making a lucrative living, competing for the prestigious WSOP bracelet is one of the main motivations why many poker fans venture into the pros. Moreover, it’s also what attracts so many fans to the event year after year. Winning a WSOP bracelet in poker is like lifting the World Cup trophy in any other sport, as it’s the greatest accomplishment you can achieve as a poker player.And, what makes this year’s WSOP so interesting is that competitors will play for a total of 88 gold bracelets. This provides many opportunities to play different types of poker games and participate in iconic WSOP moments you’d want to be a part of.There’s no way around it. For everyone who is into poker, WSOP is undoubtedly the biggest event of the season. Plus, when you add that we didn’t have the chance to enjoy last year’s WSOP due to the pandemic and the added unique poker events we’ll see this year, enjoying the most significant poker stage is enough reason to prompt you to visit the 2021 WSOP.After everything that’s been happening over the past year and a half, it’s safe to say that the WSOP is a fresh change of pace all of us need to get back on track.