Top 10 reasons to visit Caesars Palace in Las Vegas



10. The history

It all began in 1962 when Jay Sarno and Stanley Mallin began getting their finances and planning in order for building the property.



The thought behind the theme of the resort was to make every guest feel like Caesar. Anyone who was invited to the opening night was definitely treated as such. Sarno and his partner Nate Jacobsen spent $1 million on the ceremony held on 5 August 1966.



The hotel’s original tower went under construction and the $75 million renovation project was completed in early 2016.



9. Entertainment

Caesars Palace has had some major names come through the resort and perform.



Frank Sinatra performed in 1967. He was supposed to continue for three weeks but after an altercation on the casino floor during a session of baccarat, Sinatra left the resort and did not finish his scheduled performances.



Caesars Outdoor Arena has also seen many incredible boxing matches in its lifetime. Larry Holmes fought Muhammad Ali in 1980 and Holmes defeated Ali in the 10th round by TKO. It was also home to one of the most controversial fights ever when Marvin Hagler took on Sugar Ray Leonard. Leonard took the victory by split decision but one judge later admitted he made a mistake on his scorecard and should have scored more rounds for Hagler than he did.



The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is the current entertainment venue at the Las Vegas Strip resort and was built at a cost of $95 million.



Home to nearly 4,300 seats, the venue is a great place to see some of the best performers in the world.



8. Restaurants

When choosing to stay at a hotel or visit a resort, checking out the restaurants is always on the list.



Caesars is home to many options including two by Gordon Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is based off the chef’s reality television show. There is also a more casual dining experience at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, where guests will find traditional British pub food.



MR CHOW is an upscale Chinese restaurant at Caesars Palace and there is Nobu Restaurant which is an upscale Japanese restaurant located in the Nobu tower.



If you are looking for more of a quick meal, there is also the Forum Food Hall which is basically Caesars’ version of a food court. You can grab a quick burger by Bobbly Flay, tacos, pizza and more.

7. Cigar Bar

If you are like me, when you are in Las Vegas, you will find yourself at a cigar bar enjoying a stogie with a glass of scotch or bourbon accompanying it.

Montecristo is the cigar bar located inside Caesars Palace and a great place to stop in. The humidor has more than 1,000 cigars to choose from.



If you aren’t sure which drink you’d want with your cigar, you can ask what goes well with the cigar you chose and it can be paired appropriately.



It can be a great place to head over to after you hopefully win some money on the casino floor.



6. Sportsbook

During



It’s hard to miss any of the action with the 143-foot LED screen showing several games at once. If you don’t want to miss even a second, you can even use a mobile app to order food that will come right to your seat in the sportsbook.



The 140-seat book has 13 betting windows with a massive bar in the back. There are an additional 65 seats for race bettors that come with 12-inch flat screens to watch your horse pay out.

5. New main lobby

In early July, Caesars announced it will embark on a



The main entrance to the property will be entirely rebuilt from the ground up. Once completed, guests will be welcomed by a dome and barreled ceiling over a 15-foot tall statue of Augustus Caesar. The project also includes two new state-of-the-art gaming pits, which will flank the enhanced entrance, a new lobby bar and a renovation of the property’s domed table games floor.



During construction through December, the following changes will occur:

Main valet off Las Vegas Blvd. will accommodate Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members only

The Colosseum valet (ground floor of the Caesars Palace self-parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive) will accommodate all valet guests

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be relocated to the exit doors next to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Express hotel check-in/check-out kiosks will be placed at all available entrances 4. Casino

If you are looking to hit a table game or slot machine, then Caesars has a casino that will check all of your boxes off.



There are more than 180 table games and over 1,300 slot machines so finding a seat shouldn’t be an issue.



Neither should finding a table minimum to match your bankroll. When I hit the casino on my trip, I was able to find $15 blackjack during the day. At night it was $25 and up but that is to be expected at many Las Vegas Strip casinos.



If you are looking for poker, then you can make your way to the middle of the gaming floor where the 4,500 poker space sits.



3. Pool

All the eating, sports betting and gambling tires you out and you just want to relax, there isn’t a better place than laying out by the pool.



Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace Las Vegas offers seven pools with something for everyone.



Sunbathers can socialize at Neptune pool, the resort’s largest pool.



Guests can reserve cabanas at Venus pool, the resort’s 18 and older pool. Daybeds and cabanas can be rented and reserved at the other pools as well.



2. Hotel

The main tower of the hotel is a 23-story building that sits in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The entire resort boasts 3,960 hotel rooms and suites for guests to pick from for their stay.



There are also villas to stay in as well. If you have seen the movie The Hangover, you learned how awesome the villas are and that Caesars didn’t actually live in Caesars Palace.







The hotel sits in between two other well-known resorts, The Mirage and Bellagio.



Rooms range from the Forum Classic Room that is 350 square feet to the Forum Tower Duplex Suites that are nearly 3,000 square feet.



Caesars also has another place for guests to relax, Qua Baths and Spa. The 50,000-square-foot venue includes Roman baths and an ice room.



1. Forum Shops

I am not a big shopper, but I have to admit, even walking through The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, I was sucked into some stores to look at some items.



There are a ton of stores to browse around in. Clothes, bags, watches, shoes and everything under the sun can be found. I have to admit, the watches were what dragged me into a couple of stores.



