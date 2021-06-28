Top 10 players to follow on Twitter



By

28 Jun 2021By Tadas Peckaitis <a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>



If you are a poker fan and have been raised on shows like High Stakes Poker and Poker After Dark, you need to know that many of your TV poker heroes are quite active on Twitter these days.



I have prepared a list of the top 10 poker players I believe you should follow on Twitter, particularly with the 2021 World Series of Poker



So, considering their popularity, Twitter activity, and the entertainment value of their feeds, these are the 10 poker players you should follow be following on Twitter.



10. Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian)

Just how good



What's even more, Dan loves to Tweet about politics, business, and some very controversial topics like drugs and his bad-boy lifestyle.



If you know anything about Bilzerian, you will know that he loves getting in trouble, which means following him on Twitter is an absolute must.



Whether you love his shenanigans or think they are way



9. Veronica Brill (@Angry_Polak)

Although she has been around the poker world for a long time, as both a media personality and a poker player, Veronica Brill wasn’t really too well-known in the community before she broke the infamous



Her Twitter feed is updated more regularly than most other players, and it offers lots of insights into the poker community, of which she is an integral part of, and her personal life. Veronica is not a high-stakes player or super famous, so the stuff you will see on her feed will be of actual interest even if you are playing lower stakes or just enjoy getting all the latest news and gossip from the poker world.



Veronica also posts regular interviews with interesting characters from the poker community and other content, such as her role on the PokerGO shows and more.



8. Shaun Deeb (@shaundeeb)

The first professional poker player on my list is Shaun Deeb. A few years ago, I would have had to put Shaun at one of the top spots, as he was one of the most outspoken and vocal poker players on Twitter.



That’s all changed now, as Shaun plays less poker and is more dedicated to raising his children and possibly other business ventures. Still, even now, Deeb can’t help but tease the likes of Doug Polk and Daniel Negreanu on Twitter, and these tweets are absolute gold.



His Twitter feed is still mostly about poker and tends to heat up during the

Nothing better then poker all night to early am flight to Vegas to finally get some sleep — shaun deeb (@shaundeeb) June 24, 2021

7. Mike Matusow (@themouthmatusow)

Ever since the days of the poker boom, Mike “The Mouth” Matusow has been one of the top characters in the poker world. Known for his



If you are into politics, you will find that The Mouth has his opinion on all matters. Love it or hate it, it’s hard to ignore.



He posts a lot of poker-related stuff as well, whether it's crazy stories from back in the day or those relating to his more recent endeavors in the poker world. Follow Mike, and you will see professional poker players fighting over petty nonsense, grand political claims, and much more, all in one place.

Man @phil_hellmuth really played great today! Can’t wait to see all haters on Twitter say how bad he is! Phil has great instincts and feel and if you don’t recognize it you should prolly quit playing poker! #goat #highstakesduel @PokerGO — Mike Matusow (@themouthmatusow) June 24, 2021

6. Bill Perkins (@bp22)

If you wanted to give philanthropy and kindness a name, it would be Bill Perkins. A successful businessman and entrepreneur, Bill has made millions in business and has spread much of it across various great causes over the years.



At the poker felt, he remains one of the "recreational guys," but loves playing for high stakes and playing a wild, action-packed game that we love to see on TV.



Perkins’ Twitter feed is not



5. Doug Polk (@DougPolkVids)

One of the ultimate trolls of the poker community, Doug Polk is undisputedly one of the best



We all know Doug doesn’t play too much poker anymore, but his Twitter feed will have you cackling as he roasts poker celebrities on a regular basis. Of course, Polk is also a cryptocurrency investor, and he shares a lot of his insights into this industry as well, so you may actually get some useful information from following him as well.



This is a guy you want to have in your corner and one that will not shy away from giving you useful



The best thing about following Polk is that you never know when he will Tweet about his newest poker challenge or break his retirement from the game to take on some of the game's best players and more than likely win!

Playing a practice match vs @itshafu. All in on the flop. This is what it takes to be a professional. pic.twitter.com/EZjkWLUudi — Doug Polk (@DougPolkVids) June 18, 2021

4. Doyle Brunson (@TexDolly)

If you want to hear the best poker stories ever, Texas Dolly is the guy you want to follow. Not only is Doyle Brunson the one player who has been around long enough to see it all, but he is also willing to share.



Doyle’s Twitter feed is loaded with interesting stories from the old days, as well as interesting anecdotes related to the modern-age Las Vegas and poker world. Some of Doyle’s Tweets and comments tend to be a bit controversial, especially among liberals, but The Godfather of Poker doesn’t seem to care too much.



Even at his age, Doyle is still one of the most active poker players on Twitter, and while he doesn't play as much as he used to anymore, you can still find him in Bobby's Room a few nights a week.



3. Jean-Robert Bellande (@BrokeLivingJRB)

The poker world has many fun characters, but few can match the positive energy and crazy shenanigans that Jean-Robert Bellande brings to the table. The self-proclaimed “most broke player” in the high-stakes poker community, JRB somehow always finds a seat at the big table, despite claiming to run bad at poker and always lose.



Over the years, JRB has been involved in some massive televised games and has shared a lot of the stuff happening in the private games on his Twitter feed as well.



The latest additions to his feed are his toddler twins, who make things even more interesting on there. Poker action, a high-roller lifestyle, and plenty of hilarious stories are waiting for you.

High Stakes Poker was the show that really got me to fall in love with the game. It’s Back! pic.twitter.com/iVrVQAWLXz — Jean-Robert Bellande (@BrokeLivingJRB) December 9, 2020

2. Phil Hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth)

One of the most polarizing personalities in the poker community, Phil Hellmuth is among the most successful tournament poker players of all time and the only one who will repeatedly tell you he is the absolute best player in the



Along with videos and updates from his professional life, The Poker Brat also likes to share his lifestyle and do some good old-fashioned name-dropping along the way.



Love him or hate him, no one can deny that Hellmuth is one of the game’s greatest characters and most successful players of all time.



Following Hellmuth’s Twitter account is almost an absolute must for anyone who calls himself a poker fan.

On July 1st, I say: hello Vegas! Hello @AriaLV!! Hello @WSOP! Bracelet hunting, online, coming soon, to Nevada and New Jersey #POSITIVITY #PHNiceLife #ManUpPH pic.twitter.com/Ef2AI4Y6eU — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) June 26, 2021

1. Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker)

For a long time now, The Kid Poker has been the poker world’s number one celebrity. Back from his PokerStars days, Negreanu has been one of the people you have to follow if you want to stay current on what’s happening in the poker world, which remains true today.



Ever since marrying Amanda Letterman, his feed changed a little, and we can now see even more posts of his domestic life, his adorable puppies, and other stuff you would expect a non-celebrity to post on their feed, which is quite refreshing.



“Dnegs” has been a very positive persona in recent years, although some of his opinions and rants have caused a bit of polarization in the poker community.



In either case, following Negreanu on Twitter is something you have to do if you are a poker fan with a Twitter handle, even if you aren't going to like every Tweet he makes. At the very least, you can watch him get tortured in the heads-up matches he can't seem to get the upper hand in.

My entire @masterclass is officially live! Get an inside look into my personal betting tactics and tournament strategy. Start today: https://t.co/mzgJ6whgGF pic.twitter.com/VAlvjlWFjW — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) September 6, 2018 If you want to follow celebrities in 2021, social media is the place to be. For poker players, in particular, Twitter has clearly become the one platform accepted as the place to share all the stories, shenanigans, and everyday life.If you are a poker fan and have been raised on shows like High Stakes Poker and Poker After Dark, you need to know that many of your TV poker heroes are quite active on Twitter these days.I have prepared a list of the top 10 poker players I believe you should follow on Twitter, particularly with the 2021 World Series of Poker beginning in September . This is not the list of the best poker players in the world, or even the most interesting ones, as many big characters don't actually use Twitter very much these days.So, considering their popularity, Twitter activity, and the entertainment value of their feeds, these are the 10 poker players you should follow be following on Twitter.Just how good Dan Bilzerian is at poker is a very controversial topic. However, we know that he plays some extremely high-stakes poker in some of the most entertaining games in the world. You will not see too much poker-related stuff on the controversial millionaire's Twitter feed, but the stuff you do get is absolute gold.What's even more, Dan loves to Tweet about politics, business, and some very controversial topics like drugs and his bad-boy lifestyle.If you know anything about Bilzerian, you will know that he loves getting in trouble, which means following him on Twitter is an absolute must.Whether you love his shenanigans or think they are way over the top , you will want to follow him to keep tabs on one of the most outrageous people in the world.Although she has been around the poker world for a long time, as both a media personality and a poker player, Veronica Brill wasn’t really too well-known in the community before she broke the infamous Mike Postle scandal Her Twitter feed is updated more regularly than most other players, and it offers lots of insights into the poker community, of which she is an integral part of, and her personal life. Veronica is not a high-stakes player or super famous, so the stuff you will see on her feed will be of actual interest even if you are playing lower stakes or just enjoy getting all the latest news and gossip from the poker world.Veronica also posts regular interviews with interesting characters from the poker community and other content, such as her role on the PokerGO shows and more.The first professional poker player on my list is Shaun Deeb. A few years ago, I would have had to put Shaun at one of the top spots, as he was one of the most outspoken and vocal poker players on Twitter.That’s all changed now, as Shaun plays less poker and is more dedicated to raising his children and possibly other business ventures. Still, even now, Deeb can’t help but tease the likes of Doug Polk and Daniel Negreanu on Twitter, and these tweets are absolute gold.His Twitter feed is still mostly about poker and tends to heat up during the WSOP and other major poker events.Ever since the days of the poker boom, Mike “The Mouth” Matusow has been one of the top characters in the poker world. Known for his loud and brash demeanor at the poker tables and his controversial opinions, Mike Matusow is one of the guys you definitely want to follow on Twitter.If you are into politics, you will find that The Mouth has his opinion on all matters. Love it or hate it, it’s hard to ignore.He posts a lot of poker-related stuff as well, whether it's crazy stories from back in the day or those relating to his more recent endeavors in the poker world. Follow Mike, and you will see professional poker players fighting over petty nonsense, grand political claims, and much more, all in one place.If you wanted to give philanthropy and kindness a name, it would be Bill Perkins. A successful businessman and entrepreneur, Bill has made millions in business and has spread much of it across various great causes over the years.At the poker felt, he remains one of the "recreational guys," but loves playing for high stakes and playing a wild, action-packed game that we love to see on TV.Perkins’ Twitter feed is not dominated by poker stories, although they do slip in there. Instead, you get to see how one of the most intelligent and successful guys from the TV poker shows sees the world and humanity. I highly recommend you follow Bill Perkins whether you are a fan of poker or not, as you will get great insider tips on cryptocurrencies and investments, as well as insights into how to live a happy and fulfilling life.One of the ultimate trolls of the poker community, Doug Polk is undisputedly one of the best heads-up poker players in the world and a massive character on and off the felt.We all know Doug doesn’t play too much poker anymore, but his Twitter feed will have you cackling as he roasts poker celebrities on a regular basis. Of course, Polk is also a cryptocurrency investor, and he shares a lot of his insights into this industry as well, so you may actually get some useful information from following him as well.This is a guy you want to have in your corner and one that will not shy away from giving you useful Texas Hold’em poker tips for your next game.The best thing about following Polk is that you never know when he will Tweet about his newest poker challenge or break his retirement from the game to take on some of the game's best players and more than likely win!If you want to hear the best poker stories ever, Texas Dolly is the guy you want to follow. Not only is Doyle Brunson the one player who has been around long enough to see it all, but he is also willing to share.Doyle’s Twitter feed is loaded with interesting stories from the old days, as well as interesting anecdotes related to the modern-age Las Vegas and poker world. Some of Doyle’s Tweets and comments tend to be a bit controversial, especially among liberals, but The Godfather of Poker doesn’t seem to care too much.Even at his age, Doyle is still one of the most active poker players on Twitter, and while he doesn't play as much as he used to anymore, you can still find him in Bobby's Room a few nights a week.The poker world has many fun characters, but few can match the positive energy and crazy shenanigans that Jean-Robert Bellande brings to the table. The self-proclaimed “most broke player” in the high-stakes poker community, JRB somehow always finds a seat at the big table, despite claiming to run bad at poker and always lose.Over the years, JRB has been involved in some massive televised games and has shared a lot of the stuff happening in the private games on his Twitter feed as well.The latest additions to his feed are his toddler twins, who make things even more interesting on there. Poker action, a high-roller lifestyle, and plenty of hilarious stories are waiting for you.One of the most polarizing personalities in the poker community, Phil Hellmuth is among the most successful tournament poker players of all time and the only one who will repeatedly tell you he is the absolute best player in the poker world . It is exactly Phil’s demeanor and antics that make both his Twitter feed and all the shows he plays on so fun to watch.Along with videos and updates from his professional life, The Poker Brat also likes to share his lifestyle and do some good old-fashioned name-dropping along the way.Love him or hate him, no one can deny that Hellmuth is one of the game’s greatest characters and most successful players of all time.Following Hellmuth’s Twitter account is almost an absolute must for anyone who calls himself a poker fan.For a long time now, The Kid Poker has been the poker world’s number one celebrity. Back from his PokerStars days, Negreanu has been one of the people you have to follow if you want to stay current on what’s happening in the poker world, which remains true today.Ever since marrying Amanda Letterman, his feed changed a little, and we can now see even more posts of his domestic life, his adorable puppies, and other stuff you would expect a non-celebrity to post on their feed, which is quite refreshing.“Dnegs” has been a very positive persona in recent years, although some of his opinions and rants have caused a bit of polarization in the poker community.In either case, following Negreanu on Twitter is something you have to do if you are a poker fan with a Twitter handle, even if you aren't going to like every Tweet he makes. At the very least, you can watch him get tortured in the heads-up matches he can't seem to get the upper hand in.