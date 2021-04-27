Top 10 online slot jackpots in 2021
13 Sep 2021
By Dan Ippolito
10. $365,000
On Thursday 3 June, BetOnline Casino paid out winners $365,112 for the Bad Beat Jackpot.
The lucky winner is player, Acg1, won $73,022.43 after losing with QQQQ vs renesantos’ Straight Flush (K-9). Players FeltinYou, RbiBNadzor, pkcheckit, braindead18, Linkenlog and Gkirya also got paid $7,606.50 for witnessing the hand at the same table.
Also, the other 86 players at Bad Beat Jackpot tables also got their share of the prizes collecting $530.68 each.
9. $425,000
In the first week of January, a woman from La Belle, PA hit the Divine Fortune jackpot while playing at BetRivers Online.
The winner, who goes by the username Freya, hit the jackpot with a $1 bet, winning $425,277.88.
"I'm going to use the money to pay off some debts and help set my family up for success," the 40-year-old winner said. "I want to do some good will for those I love."
8. $916,000
IGT PlayDigital’s MegaJackpots awarded a $916,149 jackpot to a lucky BetMGM player on 27 January.
“The recent WAP jackpot hit at BetMGM exemplifies the unique level of excitement that only MegaJackpots games introduce to an online casino and the impressive rewards that they can deliver,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President.
The jackpot reset to $500,000 after the big win.
7. €2 million
A player in Belgium struck the jackpot for €2,025,388.75 at Napoleon Sports & Casino Online on 19 April, just five days after WowPot awarded €17.5 million in its first-ever top-tier payout.
The seven-figure sum is also the biggest to be uncovered so far on Sherlock & Moriarty WowPot, which launched network-wide in March 2021.
6. €3.8 million
Microgaming’s newest progressive jackpot slot, Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon WowPot Megaways, paid out at a massive €3,898,637.78 prize at Videoslots Casino.
A player in Sweden struck the top WowPot jackpot on 23 August, just four days after Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon WowPot Megaways went live to operators on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network.
So far this year, Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network has awarded 2.6 million wins across all jackpots, tiers and games, equating to more than €143 million and taking all-time wins above the €1.45 billion mark.
We're swimming in gold as our newest progressive jackpot slot, Ancient Fortunes™: Poseidon WowPot Megaways™, has paid out at a massive €??,??????,??????.????* prize at @Videoslotscom!
* EUR currency equivalent.
??#Microgaming #TripleEdgeStudios #WowPot #Megaways pic.twitter.com/Q21aTKIMjM
5. €7.2 million
Microgaming’s record-breaking Mega Moolah jackpot struck at Enlabs-owned Optibet Sports and Casino with a prize of €7,231,507.
With all wins from Microgaming’s progressive jackpot games being paid in lump sums, this winning player became an instant millionaire while playing the classic Mega Moolah slot, which paid out a record €19.4 million prize in April.
4. €7.6 million
On Wednesday 21 July, a casino player from Finland had only just registered an account with Casumo when winning the life-changing sum of €7,595,435 the very next day.
The player managed to win a total of almost €7.6 million within 24 hours after signing up.
All this while playing the popular, Viking-themed progressive jackpot slot Hall of Gods.
3. €8.1 million
A lucky PokerStars Casino player turned a €0.80 stake into an €8.1 million fortune after scooping the main pot of Blueprint Gaming’s legendary Jackpot King.
The player claimed the prize on Friday, 30 April after reaching the Wheel King during a session playing Blueprint’s Deal or No Deal Megaways.
The total prize of €8,133,445.23 is the highest sum paid out by Blueprint’s progressive jackpot system.
2. €17.5 million
Microgaming’s WowPot jackpot was hit for a massive €17,529,047.11 (£15,183,085.96), marking the first Mega win on the progressive jackpot.
On Wednesday 14 April, a 32Red Online Casino player in the U.K. became the first to land the top WowPot jackpot after placing an £0.80 bet on Book of Atem: WowPot.
This win is one of the largest awards in the history of Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network.
1. €19.4 million
Microgaming’s iconic Mega Moolah progressive jackpot paid out an incredible €19,430,723.60 win on Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah.
Struck by a player in Belgium at Napoleon Games on 27 April, the eight-figure sum marks the largest ever jackpot win on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah.
As with all wins on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, the winner will receive their prize as a lump sum.
Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah takes players down the rabbit hole in search of gold coins and big wins, serving up a magical gameplay experience infused with vibrant artwork and wonderful win potential.
Our Mega Moolah progressive jackpot makes history once again with a massive €19.4 million* payout!
Read about the latest milestone win here ?? https://t.co/f3bL9ddkHh
?? (21+ in Belgium) Gok met mate | Jouez avec moderation
* Triggered on 27/04/21#Microgaming #MegaMoolah pic.twitter.com/zpY5ptM30m