Top 10 NFL future bets for the 2021 season



10. Pittsburgh Steelers under 8.5 wins

The Pittsburgh Steelers started off with an incredible 11-0 record last season, but the team ended up losing four out of the last five, including a first-round playoff exit. Yes, Big Ben had a monster performance by throwing for 501 yards in the playoff game but their opponent, the Cleveland Browns, still put up 48 points.



The AFC North division is only getting stronger with the Browns becoming a normal playoff team and the Baltimore Ravens continuing their regular season success over the last few years. Four games against those two opponents, I see the Steelers going 1-3 at best.



Now remember, this year there are 17 regular season games so under 8.5 wins doesn’t mean 8-8 anymore. We are looking for an 8-9 or worse record for the Steelers for this bet to cash.



9. New England Patriots to make the playoffs

Many fans are high on rookie QB Mac Jones, but head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear that Cam Newton will be the starting QB in week 1. Whether or not that changes is still in question but there are many new bright spots to this Patriot offense.



During the offseason, several offensive weapons such as Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor signed with New England, giving whoever will be under center some solid targets to throw to. In just a matter of nine days, the Pats spent nearly $160 million to change the look of the roster.



There are also big expectations for young RB Damien Harris, who showed he has a lot of potential to be an important part of the offense last season as a rookie but needs to remain healthy in order to do so.



8. Tampa Bay Bucs to win NFC

The reigning Super Bowl champs have already made a strong case to be the team to beat again, bringing back all 22 starters from last year.



With QB Tom Brady at the helm, it is really tough to bet against the Buccaneers (+650 to win Super Bowl). With Drew Brees now in retirement, the Saints aren’t as frightening or as big of a threat in the division as they have been in years past. There is also still some drama out in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers and the front office/coaching staff. This could effect the team and performance in the season.



I see Brady and the Bucs, who are the favorites to win the NFC, taking control of the conference and making their way to another Super Bowl appearance to defend their title.



The Los Angeles Rams (+550) and the San Francisco 49ers (+450) are the biggest threat to the Bucs in the NFC, according the books.



7. Dak Prescott to win Comeback Player of the Year

After suffering a gruesome leg injury early in the season last year, Dak Prescott is ready to be QB for the Dallas Cowboys again this season. This leg injury not only left a huge dent in the Cowboys roster but also left one in my fantasy football roster.



But before I get off track with my fantasy football woes, Dak was leading the NFL in passing yards before suffering his injury, and in fact, was leading the league in yards even a week after his injury.



If he can remain healthy, I can see Dak having a big year with weapons like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dak did suffer a shoulder strain in July causing him to miss the first preseason game. But after his second MRI results came back, the team believes there is a chance he will be back on the field soon and possibly ready to play in the final preseason game on 29 August against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



6. Dallas Cowboys to win NFC East

Continuing with Dak and the Cowboys, the NFC East seems to be their division to lose, in my opinion. The team has its starting QB back and RB Ezekiel Elliott had one of his worst seasons since he entered the league. Zeke will be looking to prove to the rest of the NFL that he is still a top RB and that last year wasn’t the new norm for him.



The Cowboys offense will be back to scoring points and the rest of the division, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, have yet to prove that they are contenders in that division.



The Washington Football Team won the division last year, but I think a healthy Cowboys team does run away with this two-team division race.



5. Tennessee Titans over 9.5 wins

The biggest offseason move belongs to the Tennessee Titans. Former Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones signed with the Titans making their already hard-to-stop offense that much more difficult to defend.



Jones will be a WR paired with A.J. Brown, who had over 1,000 receiving yards last year. If a defense someone manages to keep these two in check, which I doubt, then they still have to worry about RB Derrick Henry, who, by the way, led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2020.



The Titans are in a weaker division in my opinion and can easily go 2-0 against both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans if they play the way they should. In the two games against Indianapolis, I could see a split. By being in the AFC South, I think Tennessee has a big advantage to help them get to double digit wins this season.



4. Cleveland Browns to win AFC North

A few years ago, I would’ve never thought I’d be even considering a bet like this for the Browns. The team has had a brutal few years in the past but last year, the Cleveland Browns showed great promise and potential for the future.



QB Baker Mayfield has improved each year and has two great weapons to throw to in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The Browns, who nearly knocked off the mighty KC Chiefs in the playoffs last season, added TE Austin Hooper last season who can be another solid over the middle target for Mayfield.



One great thing about the Browns’ offense is the RB duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards last season the Hunt followed with just over 800 yards. A “backup” with 800 rushing yards? You don’t see that too often.



There are plenty of threats on this offense and I think the Browns can fight to be the best in their division.



3. Patrick Mahomes most regular season passing yards

As much as I praised Dak Prescott and his passing ability earlier, it is really tough to go against Patrick Mahomes in this category.



The Kansas City QB finished second in the regular season for passing yards last year but he also did not play one game. A big reason why I believe he puts up major numbers in the passing category again and will have success this year is his receivers’ ability to stack up yards after catch. Wide receivers Tyreke Hill and Mecole Hardman are some of the fastest players in the NFL so once you get them the ball it is hard to catch them.



Tight End Travis Kelce is the best TE in the game and with his size and speed he is a matchup problem for any defense. If you put a linebacker on him, he will outrun them, if you put a defensive back on him, he will be difficult to tackle.



2. Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

Going off of my highlights of the Chiefs’ offense, the team is able to put up some big numbers on the scoreboard. I don’t want to take anything away from the defense either. The Chiefs’ defense was in the top half of the league in points allowed per game. As a team, the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl (+450) had a +6 turnover differential as well.



Right behind the favorites are the Buccaneers are +650 and the Baltimore Ravens at +1100 to win the Super Bowl.



Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up defeating Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl. However, this year, I am predicting a rematch but with the opposite outcome. I think the Chiefs, who made it a point to improve their offensive line during the offseason, dethrone the Bucs and many will see it as a changing of the guard from Brady to Mahomes.



1. Josh Allen to win MVP

The Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has proven he belongs in the MVP conversation. In 2020, Allen finished fifth in both touchdown passes and passing yards. But let’s not forget about his legs. Allen is mobile and can get out of the pocket and scramble for a first down and a chunk of yards.



Allen, who does need to clean up his interceptions a little after throwing 10 picks last year, signed a massive six-year deal for $258 million this offseason. If he focuses on his decision making and continues to lead a strong Buffalo offense, I can see Josh Allen being in the MVP discussion late in the season as he was last year.



Allen finished second in last year’s MVP vote, which was dominated by Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.



