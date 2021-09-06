Top 10 new online slots for fall 2021
By Dan Ippolito
10. Mystic Fortune Deluxe
Mystic Fortune Deluxe features big wins, free spins and is played out on a 5x4 reel that holds endless fortunes and multiplayer combinations.
Players can trigger free games in various ways, with up to 288 free games being awarded when a money symbol lands in a combination.
“Mystic Fortune Deluxe offers an aesthetic and theme that will attract players from all walks of life, while offering players the cream of the crop in terms of mechanics and rewards,” said Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero.
The wait is finally over when our newest title Mystic Fortune Deluxe goes live now.— Habanero (@HabaneroSystems) August 31, 2021
Play demo: https://t.co/fcIPdPAwSk
Contact us: sales@habanerosystems.com#sheergaming#habanerogaming#mysticfortunedeluxe#newrelease pic.twitter.com/vFr1hMWwOG
9. Legend of the Four Beasts
The five-reel, 243 ways to win hit, Legend of the Four Beasts, sees dragons, phoenixes, tigers and more upon the reels, while also featuring multiple types of wilds along with Jade and Gold Scatter symbols.
If three or more of the scatter symbols land, then players are awarded at least 10 bonus spins, where golden wilds will expand both ways while also increasing a multiplier by 1x, with an unlimited max potential.
Blue Wilds will only be found on reels 3, 4 and 5, expanding both vertically and horizontally, forming multiple wilds and giving any spin the potential to lead to huge wins.
You can now play Legend Of The Four Beasts across our network ??— iSoftBet (@iSoftBet) August 31, 2021
Read the full press release here ??
??- https://t.co/ISWTUvSfgp
18+ Only - https://t.co/yB2VxU5qqm#Gambling #GamblingIndustry #iGaming #iGamingIndustry #Casino #CasinoIndustry #SlotRelease #WeAreiSoftBet pic.twitter.com/8uiVmhlLiH
8. Safari Chase
In Safari Chase, the 5x4 reel action takes place against the backdrop of the majestic African plains and grasslands where players have the chance to chase maximum wins of 5,000x.
Lions, zebras, crocs and giraffes inhabit the reels where hitting three or more bonus symbols in the base game takes players through to the wild Bonus Spins round where up to 15 extra bonus spins can be awarded.
Safari Chase is available now!— Kalamba Games (@kalambagames) September 2, 2021
Check out the spectacular wildlife around the watering hole in this all new slots adventure!
Read more about the game: https://t.co/WrhkqXzmZ9#kalambagames #news #safarichase #outnow #launch #latest #release #casino #slots #newgame #igaming pic.twitter.com/qs067Cb1mQ
7. Mount Magmas
Push Gaming announced the network-wide release of its first ever jackpots slot, Mount Magmas.
Totaling 20 paylines, the 5x4 title includes both a Daily and a Mega jackpot, as well as a scorching base game with some major potential. The game's Daily Jackpot offers a set start and finish time and must drop by a fixed time each day. The Mega Jackpot can be won at any time, but must drop once it reaches a set amount.
When the volcano blows, players enter the Volcano Bonus Feature, where they will be presented with a selection of top prizes, either landing on a Jackpot or an Instant Prize that offers bet multipliers up to 20,000x.
The wait is finally over!??— Push Gaming (@push_gaming) August 26, 2021
The network release of our Jackpots game, Mount Magmas, is now live and can be found on your favourite casinos??
For more information: https://t.co/W8fcvfY0a0
18+ Play Responsibly#pushgaming #playersfirst #mountmagmas #jackpots pic.twitter.com/tTLe5INxlx
6. Chilli Heat Megaways
In Chilli Heat Megaways, tequila, mariachis and wild hot sauce symbols help to deliver a truly authentic Mexican celebration, along with a Tumble mechanic that removes winning combinations from the reels and replaces them with new symbols.
The main feature revolves around the re-spins where a multiplier increases with each tumbling win. Trigger the re-spin feature by landing six or more Money symbols, which contain modifiers that are carried into the round.
An Ante Bet feature gives players the opportunity to double their chances of triggering the Re-Spins mode, which costs 25% more than a standard bet.
??We made our Chilli Heat classic even spicier with a Megaways touch that brings up to 200,704 ways to win! Things really start to heat up when the Repins are unlocked, adding special symbols all over the reels!— PragmaticPlay (@PragmaticPlay) August 26, 2021
More here:https://t.co/cEjaLsyw7y
18+ | https://t.co/jIl6Usc6kn pic.twitter.com/zjrPkt4pbU
5. Wolf Night
Wolf Night: Hold and Win is a 5x3, 25-line slot that sees the creatures of the night filling the reels, from deer and eagles to owls and more, as well as the majestic wolves that prowl the grid.
The Wolf also acts as a wild throughout the base play, while Mountains act as a scatter, which only land on the three middle reels. If all three appear, then players are awarded eight bonus spins, where Wolves become wild multipliers, with a 2x magnifier added to every wild that lands for huge win combinations.
Six or more full moon bonus symbols will trigger the popular Hold and Win mechanic, where the grid is filled with symbols that either have a monetary value or a corresponding jackpot. If all 15 grid spots are filled during the Hold and Win round, then the Grand Jackpot prize worth 2,000x is awarded.
Can you hear the wolves coming? Our newest slot, Wolf Night, brings the denizens— booongogaming (@booongogaming) August 26, 2021
of the forest to the fore in a beautifully designed Hold and Win addition to our
portfolio.
Get the full story at https://t.co/CcJw809xtI#Booongo #NewSlot #WolfNight #iGaming #HoldWin pic.twitter.com/1xl2VeQqj8
4. Raptor DoubleMax
The 25-payline hit, Raptor DoubleMax, features cascading reels, with more giant dinosaurs dropping into view after a win, as well as the removal of all winning symbols, giving players even more chances to find riches. After every single win an extra wild card is also added with this dropdown feature.
Landing three or more scatter symbols triggers bonus spins, giving the players the option to gamble before using the bonus spins.
More opportunities to win big occur in this five-reel slot, when the player enables the golden bet. This golden bet increases the stake by 25%, while doubling the chance to trigger bonus spins doubles.
Featuring our latest GEM, the game’s Doubling Multiplier feature means that each consecutive win doubles the multiplier with no limit.— Yggdrasil Gaming (@YggdrasilGaming) August 26, 2021
Multipliers will never be the same again in Raptor Doublemax™.
Read more: https://t.co/iydLkc46YR
18+ https://t.co/MDXgWM2K9e#yggdrasil pic.twitter.com/gGGsC8PO6C
3. Jambo Cash
The 6x4, 4,096-ways-to-win game offers multiplying wilds, instant prize symbols and more, with fearsome masks acting as the highest paying symbols.
In Jambo Cash, if a wild mask appears it will reveal a multiplier between 1x and 5x. If multiple wilds are involved in one win, they will add together before multiplying the payout.
During the bonus round, more symbols can be converted to Instant Prize symbols progressively, leading to huge wins.
2. Diamonds of the Realm
Play’n GO returns to Camelot with the next installment of their Arthurian legend series, Diamonds of the Realm.
Queen Guinevere’s precious jewels have been stolen by relentless fiends’ Morgan and Mordred. Thus, King Arthur and Queen Guinevere must summon their armies and venture into the unknown to retrieve The Diamonds of The Realms.
Diamonds of the Realm sees the multiplier applied to any win.
Bonus spins are triggered via three or more scatters. During bonus spins, the goal is to collect Scatters to earn more spins and increase the multiplier value, which can go up to 100x.
1. Troll’s Gold
By teaming up with trolls, players venture into the dark dragon’s den to search for loot and treasure. Not to be underestimated, these tiny trolls offer huge win potential, as they add a multiplier to the total win – ranging from 2x to 10x.
Troll’s Gold offers a maximum coinciding win of 12,500x and a maximum win per line of 1,215x with wild multipliers added on top. Meanwhile, the Treasure Chest Collector symbol could see players win a staggering 10,000x.
Commenting on the launch, Simon Hammon, CPO at Relax Gaming said: “Troll’s Gold is an enthralling addition to our fantastic range of slots, and with its exciting bonuses and feature, players will find themselves reeling in plenty of awards from these generous trolls.
Team up with a tribe of trolls and get ready to plunder some loot!— Relax Gaming Ltd (@RelaxGamingLtd) August 24, 2021
They may be tiny, but their win potential is gigantic!
Claim your share of Troll’s Gold today! Try it here: https://t.co/uYKsjoziKb
18+ Gamble responsibly#relaxgaming #drivingdifferentiation pic.twitter.com/glnDkMCvA7