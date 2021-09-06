Game Types Bonuses Slots More
Dan Ippolito

As Casino City's associate editor, Dan produces and edits all of our weekly newsletters, and he writes about the gaming industry for our websites and the GPWA Times Magazine. Dan graduated from Marist College in 2017 with a degree in Communications and a concentration in Sports.

Top 10 new online slots for fall 2021

6 Sep 2021

By Dan Ippolito
Over the last few weeks we have seen a couple of land-based casinos adding new restrictions or even temporarily shutting their doors due to rise in COVID-19 cases. Luckily for online casinos, they are night fighting these types of issues. As players continue turning to online gambling, it is key to have new material for players. Here we take a look at 10 new online slots for people to try out.

10. Mystic Fortune Deluxe
Mystic Fortune Deluxe features big wins, free spins and is played out on a 5x4 reel that holds endless fortunes and multiplayer combinations.

Players can trigger free games in various ways, with up to 288 free games being awarded when a money symbol lands in a combination.

“Mystic Fortune Deluxe offers an aesthetic and theme that will attract players from all walks of life, while offering players the cream of the crop in terms of mechanics and rewards,” said Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero.

9. Legend of the Four Beasts
The five-reel, 243 ways to win hit, Legend of the Four Beasts, sees dragons, phoenixes, tigers and more upon the reels, while also featuring multiple types of wilds along with Jade and Gold Scatter symbols.

If three or more of the scatter symbols land, then players are awarded at least 10 bonus spins, where golden wilds will expand both ways while also increasing a multiplier by 1x, with an unlimited max potential.

Blue Wilds will only be found on reels 3, 4 and 5, expanding both vertically and horizontally, forming multiple wilds and giving any spin the potential to lead to huge wins.

8. Safari Chase
In Safari Chase, the 5x4 reel action takes place against the backdrop of the majestic African plains and grasslands where players have the chance to chase maximum wins of 5,000x.

Lions, zebras, crocs and giraffes inhabit the reels where hitting three or more bonus symbols in the base game takes players through to the wild Bonus Spins round where up to 15 extra bonus spins can be awarded.

7. Mount Magmas
Push Gaming announced the network-wide release of its first ever jackpots slot, Mount Magmas.

Totaling 20 paylines, the 5x4 title includes both a Daily and a Mega jackpot, as well as a scorching base game with some major potential. The game's Daily Jackpot offers a set start and finish time and must drop by a fixed time each day. The Mega Jackpot can be won at any time, but must drop once it reaches a set amount.

When the volcano blows, players enter the Volcano Bonus Feature, where they will be presented with a selection of top prizes, either landing on a Jackpot or an Instant Prize that offers bet multipliers up to 20,000x.

6. Chilli Heat Megaways
In Chilli Heat Megaways, tequila, mariachis and wild hot sauce symbols help to deliver a truly authentic Mexican celebration, along with a Tumble mechanic that removes winning combinations from the reels and replaces them with new symbols.

The main feature revolves around the re-spins where a multiplier increases with each tumbling win. Trigger the re-spin feature by landing six or more Money symbols, which contain modifiers that are carried into the round.

An Ante Bet feature gives players the opportunity to double their chances of triggering the Re-Spins mode, which costs 25% more than a standard bet.

5. Wolf Night
Wolf Night: Hold and Win is a 5x3, 25-line slot that sees the creatures of the night filling the reels, from deer and eagles to owls and more, as well as the majestic wolves that prowl the grid.

The Wolf also acts as a wild throughout the base play, while Mountains act as a scatter, which only land on the three middle reels. If all three appear, then players are awarded eight bonus spins, where Wolves become wild multipliers, with a 2x magnifier added to every wild that lands for huge win combinations.

Six or more full moon bonus symbols will trigger the popular Hold and Win mechanic, where the grid is filled with symbols that either have a monetary value or a corresponding jackpot. If all 15 grid spots are filled during the Hold and Win round, then the Grand Jackpot prize worth 2,000x is awarded.

4. Raptor DoubleMax
The 25-payline hit, Raptor DoubleMax, features cascading reels, with more giant dinosaurs dropping into view after a win, as well as the removal of all winning symbols, giving players even more chances to find riches. After every single win an extra wild card is also added with this dropdown feature.

Landing three or more scatter symbols triggers bonus spins, giving the players the option to gamble before using the bonus spins.

More opportunities to win big occur in this five-reel slot, when the player enables the golden bet. This golden bet increases the stake by 25%, while doubling the chance to trigger bonus spins doubles.

3. Jambo Cash
The 6x4, 4,096-ways-to-win game offers multiplying wilds, instant prize symbols and more, with fearsome masks acting as the highest paying symbols.

In Jambo Cash, if a wild mask appears it will reveal a multiplier between 1x and 5x. If multiple wilds are involved in one win, they will add together before multiplying the payout.

During the bonus round, more symbols can be converted to Instant Prize symbols progressively, leading to huge wins.

2. Diamonds of the Realm
Play’n GO returns to Camelot with the next installment of their Arthurian legend series, Diamonds of the Realm.

Queen Guinevere’s precious jewels have been stolen by relentless fiends’ Morgan and Mordred. Thus, King Arthur and Queen Guinevere must summon their armies and venture into the unknown to retrieve The Diamonds of The Realms.

Diamonds of the Realm sees the multiplier applied to any win.

Bonus spins are triggered via three or more scatters. During bonus spins, the goal is to collect Scatters to earn more spins and increase the multiplier value, which can go up to 100x.

1. Troll’s Gold
By teaming up with trolls, players venture into the dark dragon’s den to search for loot and treasure. Not to be underestimated, these tiny trolls offer huge win potential, as they add a multiplier to the total win – ranging from 2x to 10x.

Troll’s Gold offers a maximum coinciding win of 12,500x and a maximum win per line of 1,215x with wild multipliers added on top. Meanwhile, the Treasure Chest Collector symbol could see players win a staggering 10,000x.

Commenting on the launch, Simon Hammon, CPO at Relax Gaming said: “Troll’s Gold is an enthralling addition to our fantastic range of slots, and with its exciting bonuses and feature, players will find themselves reeling in plenty of awards from these generous trolls.
 
