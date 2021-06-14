Top 10 new online slot games for summer 2021
By Dan Ippolito
10. Charlie Chance: In Hell to Pay
In Charlie Chance: In Hell to Pay, when a strange woman offers Charlie a chance to get rich, he can’t possibly say no, and now he’s stuck in hell battling the devil.
In this title, the reels are transformed any time a wild forms part of a win by adding a multiplier to the entire reel. This means any symbol on that reel will multiply any win it becomes a part of.
Charlie Chance also brings back the second chance re-spin feature from the original, which gives players an extra chance to trigger the free spins feature.
9. Hot Coins: Hold and Win
The 3x3 title incorporates timeless Hold and Win mechanics to give the gameplay an extra twist, with lucky Red Sevens acting as wilds to substitute any of the other symbols, which appear as realistic fruits.
Golden Coins are the headline act, appearing as bonus symbols throughout the gameplay and triggering the Bonus Game when appearing in groups of three or more anywhere on the reels.
The most recent addition to Playson’s content portfolio also features a trio of in-game jackpots: Mini, Major and Grand, which bring respective wins of 25x, 150x and 1,000x.
Don't forget to check out the latest sizzling slot game from Playson HQ - Hot Coins: Hold and Win!
8. Hit the Gold! Hold and Win
The 5x3, 25 payline slot sees players join a hardened prospector and embark on a classic mining adventure on the hunt for gold and diamond jewels.
The prospector himself acts as a wild, while three golden tunnel scatter symbols trigger eight bonus spins, where all low-paying symbols are removed to provide a bigger win potential.
Golden Nuggets act as bonus symbols, with six or more triggering Booongo’s Hold and Win mode. When the entire grid is filled with symbols, the Grand Jackpot of 2,000x is awarded.
Start searching the mine for riches! In our latest game Hit the Gold you can travel to the depths in search of great seams of gold, returning to the surface with untold riches.
7. Top Dawg$
Top Dawg$ is packed with features, including bonus spins, Mystery Respins and wins of up to 25,000x as players attempt to make it rain.
The Bonus Spins round is triggered by three or more bonus symbols, and if Sticky Wilds with a multiplier land on a win line with other multipliers, they stack up to 7x each.
Commenting on the launch, Simon Hammon, CPO at Relax Gaming said: “Top Dawg$ is a hugely fun title. Featuring some fantastically animated characters and a great hip-hop soundtrack, the theme has been developed to wonderful effect to offer a really unique experience.
6. Jammin’ Jars 2
In Jammin' Jars 2, the thumping base game is set to get players dancing to the rhythm as Jam Jars jive across the dance floor with growing multipliers along with instant prizes that can reach up to 1,000x.
Gold Vinyl symbols fly across the reels filling a meter that allows progress through five levels. Reaching the fifth offers the chance of the all-new Giga Jar feature. In it, all existing symbols on the reels disappear and the Giga Jar randomly adds three or four Wild Jar symbols that will increase in multipliers.
Giga Lands on the reels as a 2x2, paying 3x3 or 4x4 instant prize block. Eight Giga Spins then start and all Instant Prizes that land stay on the reels throughout the remainder of the feature.
This is it! The moment we've all been waiting for - #JamminJars2 is now live!
We can't contain our excitement! After so many months of hard work, we're ready for everyone to experience this amazing game??
5. Royale with Cheese Megaways
Royale with Cheese Megaways is set inside a classic American diner and offers players a thrilling Megaways experience, with 117,649 ways to win and a maximum win of up to 50,000x.
With snack filled reels, players are invited to sample the delights of the diner with the potential for huge payouts, with cascading wins and Max Megaways features adding to the excitement.
Supersizing the experience is the “Build Your Burger” addition to the Bonus Spins mode, which can be triggered by either three or more bonus symbols landing or achieving five or more consecutive cascades.
Royale with Cheese Megaways is live across our network
4. Cosmic Convoy
The 10x10 reel game welcomes players to journey to this delectable surface on this colorful planet. In the base game of Cosmic Convoy, when a winning cluster of alien symbols is formed, the Racking Up Riches feature is activated.
All symbols not a part of the winning cluster will disappear and new symbols will appear in the empty spaces. If any of the new symbols are added into the cluster, or if a new cluster begins to form, this process will repeat until there are no more additional symbols to add to the clusters, awarding the player the winning amount they racked up.
A new planet awaits! Cosmic Convoy is NOW AVAILABLE!
3. Aesir Treasures
In Aesir Treasures, the Norse gods are summoning players to battle on the reels with an abundance of exciting features turning up the excitement.
Freya, Loki, Thor and Odin are all featured in this action-filled title with each god representing a progressive level of bonus spins with unique features and payouts.
The Thunder Spins feature can be triggered at random throughout the base game and sees the five reels transform into expanded wilds to offer bigger win opportunities.
The Norse gods have summoned you for an epic quest. Aesir Treasures official release is May 27th, 2021.
Aesir Treasures official release is May 27th, 2021. Save the date!https://t.co/t94OinmbUU#pariplay #moregames #aesirtreasures pic.twitter.com/HTRg7CMbE2
2. Crazy Mix
Set in a flora-filled tropical environment, two vivid characters, Chuck and Aneka, act as wilds on the reels, with Chuck also active to the side of the screen, encouraging players along the way. Chuck can trigger respins as well as collect fruit for the cocktail by throwing his boomerang across the grid.
If Chuck lands on any reel in Crazy Mix, players are awarded with a respin, a fruit and get +1 to the progressive multiplier.
Completing the cocktail of 4+ fruits will award five Cocktail bonus spins, where a combination of fruits defines the bonus features, while jackfruits award extra spins.
Today, join the surfers and gather fruits for a perfect cocktail in True Lab's tropical paradise, Crazy Mix with 25,000x wins and a Bonus Fruit Reel for the most invigorating experience.
1. Finnegan’s Formula
Finnegan's Formula takes players on a mysterious adventure throughout the titular character’s lab home as he brews magical vials of his secret elixir, which boost win potential.
The K-Raise feature requires players to collect vials of formula to raise the columns for extra ways to win, while hitting an empty vial wins the cash on offer and resets the column.
K-Cash challenges the player to hit those same vials to build up the K-Cash meter for a chance of winning a cash amount and raising the column height.
Signature Kalamba feature HyperBonus is back and takes the player straight through to the bonus spins game for even more ways to chase the formula and win.
Finnegan's Formula is out now!— Kalamba Games (@kalambagames) June 10, 2021
