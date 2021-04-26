Top 10 new online slot games for spring 2021
By Dan Ippolito
Here are 10 new games since our last edition to take a look at.
10. Speakeasy Boost
In Speakeasy Boost, K-Boost allows players to fill up three meters, then when three bonus symbols are hit - one of three different levels of the bonus spins game is then awarded.
Ramping up the engagement, hitting Split Symbols counts as two or three matching symbols in the column in which they appear.
The HyperBonus provides as much entertainment as the speakeasy joint itself, allowing a shortcut straight to the bonus spins games. Four options are available with different multipliers and starting spins.
9. Before Time Runs Out
The 5x4 title comes jam-packed with wilds, scatters, and a coin respin feature allowing ambitious adventurers to win prizes worth up to 50x.
The slot’s Duel Feature invites gamers to help Habanero’s handsome Prince battle the villainous Vizier and collect all six gems before time runs out, revealing up to five extra wilds.
Gems are awarded if the Prince beats the Vizier in the Duel during free games, with players who collect six wining 1,000,000x the line bet.
8. Romans: Legions of Gold
Romans: Legions of Gold uses a “ways” mechanic and varying reel size, which players can enjoy in up to 20,160 different ways.
The scatters trigger bonus spins in which the two highest-paying symbols progressively become wilds on each reel at a time.
Players who re-trigger bonus spins will enjoy a win as impressive as the armies of Rome.
7. Sea of Riches
Sea of Riches marks the first time that iSoftBet has launched a Cluster Pays title, with the mechanic requiring five or more symbols to “touch” to create a cluster, resulting in a win.
Every win charges the Captain’s Compass which, when full, unleashes one of four reel modifiers, all of which have the potential to reap rewards among brave voyagers: Rolling Rum, Musket Mayhem, Cannon Blast or Swarm O’ Parrots.
The game also features a bonus spins mode inviting players to embrace the full spirit of a sea quest, in search of a treasure map.
6. Titan’s Riches
Titan’s Riches is a five-reel, three-row video slot featuring 20 paylines. Players can start racking up wins through the descending wild respins, which are triggered every time a Wild appears on the reels.
Collecting silver and gold coins is the key to activating the Titan’s Riches feature.
When six or more silver coins have been acquired, the coins are randomly distributed on the reels with each taking on a random credit prize, while any collected gold coins each has a random multiplier value.
5. Wild Chapo
In Wild Chapo, expanding TNT wilds, sticky wild respins and bonus bomb symbols bring blazing win potential to the base game.
Three bonus symbols earn players a drink inside Wild Chapo’s bar where bombs are stored until the very last bonus spin. When triggered, they ignite the reels, converting into wilds with a multiplier that corresponds to the number of bombs on each tile.
When several wilds with multipliers land on the same line they combine, creating an “explosive experience.”
4. Fire Toad
Fire Toad is a fantasy-themed payways slot, set in Hawaii and based around the mythical Fire Toad, a rare creature that gets more powerful as it grows, leading to bigger wins.
One of the main features allows symbols to upgrade into more powerful versions on the reels, with automatic upgrades in the bonus spins round.
Coupled with its big potential and over 1,000 payways on the grid, the game offers a lot to players.
3. Atlantean Gigarise
The new Gigarise mechanic sees a reel rise one spot at a time to a maximum of eight symbols high when special Trident symbols lands, drastically increasing the ways to win to 32,768 and growing the win potential significantly.
In Atlantean Gigarise, three or more Atlantean shell scatters launch the free spins mode, which see reels rise frequently for more wins, and more bonus games offered along the way to give players a chance to win huge sums.
The bonus chamber is filled with jackpots, with players needing to land a bonus symbol on a winning row to award the associated jackpot. The jackpots are pooled with existing Yggdrasil hit, Jackpot Raiders, giving players massive win chances.
2. Wolf Power: Hold and Win
The 3x5 slot’s wolf symbol is stacked on reels to drive up the excitement, featuring alongside the Hold and Win Bonus Game mechanics.
Wolf Power: Hold and Win also showcases a thrilling set of in-game Jackpots, ranging from Mini, which brings wins of 20x the original stake when two Power symbols appear, through to Grand, which pays out 500x when five land.
Eight bonus spins are awarded to players who land three scatter symbols, and additional opportunities to win become available if the wilds nudge and stack to cover the reels.
1. Dinopolis
Dinopolis is set in a world that could have been, had dinosaurs lived on, rather than becoming extinct.
Play is enhanced by Dino Coins, which can land on reels one and five, offering up to 1,000x, while wild multipliers can land on the other three reels with three-of-a-kind yielding wins.
The pick feature is achieved when they land scatters on reels two, three and four. Here, they start off by choosing two cards – one is a feature enhancement and the other, a number of bonus spins.
