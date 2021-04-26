Top 10 new online slot games for spring 2021

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Our newest title- Before Time Runs Out is available NOW!



Help the Prince battle the villainous Vizier and collect all 6 gems Before Time Runs Out!

Contact us: sales@habanerosystems.com#habanerogaming#sheergaming#newreleases pic.twitter.com/EcLJGJJEuy — Habanero (@HabaneroSystems) March 30, 2021

Packed with exciting features, Romans – Legions of Gold is our latest high-volatility videoslot set in Ancient Rome's vibrant décor. ??? Read more & test our games??https://t.co/iPs1P8jt7E pic.twitter.com/6611AHNUR9 — Spearhead Studios (@Spearhead_Games) April 6, 2021

Sail on an epic adventure on Sea of Riches ?????



Our first cluster game is now live!



Check out the press release or try and demo below ??



?? - https://t.co/UyVbcr7lNj



?? - https://t.co/ptAIRUKdjB



18+ Only - https://t.co/yB2VxU5qqm#Slots #OnlineSlots #Gambling #Casino pic.twitter.com/xV5nqdwJmp — iSoftBet (@iSoftBet) April 7, 2021

Pariplay's new game Titan's Riches is out.



Let the adventure begin and play Titan's Riches now!



Read more about it here: https://t.co/o3TZOuQn7x#pariplay #newslot #moregames pic.twitter.com/MfLF9iKfqM — Pariplay Limited (@pariplay) April 8, 2021

Bringing with it 32,768 ways to win, Free Spins and Jackpot Bonus games, rise with the reels with our latest scintillating Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM) in Atlantean GigaRise™! ??



Try it: https://t.co/PDMRI5hx3Z



18+ https://t.co/MDXgWM2K9e#yggdrasil #gigarise #lifeisYGG pic.twitter.com/taqcuydPWu — Yggdrasil Gaming (@YggdrasilGaming) April 23, 2021

We're thrilled to announce that our latest release, Dinopolis, is now live and can be played on your favourite casinos ??



Full press release: https://t.co/8l9rvgQiKb



18+ Play Responsibly#pushgaming #playersfirst #dinopolis pic.twitter.com/MTLIS5NAPX — Push Gaming (@push_gaming) April 22, 2021