Top 10 holiday slots for 2020

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>

TRY our exclusive "Buy Feature" now with Habanero's newest title-Christmas Gift Rush! Enable the "Buy Feature" to purchase a "Nudge" every spin at 30x your bet!!



Contact us: sales@habanerosystems.comhttps://t.co/BfpaivwwvZ#habanerogaming#sheergaming#NewRelease#slotgame — Habanero (@HabaneroSystems) December 1, 2020

Intertops Casino has a huge gift for you with our new game for the Holiday season, the new Epic Holiday Party slot. Get your bonus specials + free spins (valid until December 6th). https://t.co/nSGDRI322i pic.twitter.com/6IkCH94ZCK — Intertops Casino (@IntertopsCasino) November 25, 2020

The Elves are in the building! We are excited to launch our new game Carol of the Elves to casino players worldwide.



Read more: https://t.co/4e7SxffycQ pic.twitter.com/km3Tl4baLI — Yggdrasil Gaming (@YggdrasilGaming) November 26, 2020

?? @Casinomeister just launched a jolly multi-tier contest, running via our treasured partner, @mrgreencasino. Our most recent launch, Christmas Carol Megaways, will be the main attraction.

Join until the 13th of December.https://t.co/RyszyBALG0

18+ | https://t.co/jIl6UrUvsP pic.twitter.com/GzEsMQ1oLI — PragmaticPlay (@PragmaticPlay) November 27, 2020

The tree is up! Let's foster that Holiday spirit with the aptly named YG Master game, Christmas Tree from TrueLab. The game is built around cluster wins and a happy snowman throwing Wilds on the tree.



Read the press release: https://t.co/Q3l6nW8r6Y pic.twitter.com/nG6blXyxzW — Yggdrasil Gaming (@YggdrasilGaming) December 7, 2020

?? NEW GAME ALERT: Christmas Fortune ??



A winter wonderland slot that is overflowing with #Christmas cheer. From #Santa himself to gifts, toys, ornaments and the beloved Rudolph, you can celebrate this festive holiday with Christmas Fortune. ?#rubyplay #slots #casino pic.twitter.com/x6N2rzk6BY — RubyPlay (@RubyPlay_Ukr) December 4, 2020

I’m dreaming of a sunny Christmas! Snow is overrated. Aloha! Christmas™ gives you sun, sea and a good dose of chill, exactly what you need to warm up this December ???? https://t.co/rgVKAIMxBm#NetEntGames #AlohaChristmashttps://t.co/ERZk2Npt5C

18+ https://t.co/dxbHXDTj8H pic.twitter.com/TBR58gGuHA — NetEnt (@NetEntOfficial) December 3, 2020