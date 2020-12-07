Top 10 holiday slots for 2020
By Dan Ippolito
10. Tree of Light
Tree of Light is a winter-themed slot that takes players on a voyage with the brave adventurer Lupine and his loyal companion, Mino.
The bonus game takes players into an additional magical round, where players will need to choose from one of three fruits from the Tree of Light to unlock some of the biggest prizes.
“We are delighted to unveil Tree of Light, a fun-filled journey through the enchanted forests of Winland, where lovable companions, immersive gameplay features and a chance to bag amazing rewards awaits prize-hungry explorers,” said Ivan Kravchuk, CEO at Evoplay Entertainment.
9. Tale of Elves
Tale of Elves is a festive 243-ways slot packed with stacked wilds and free spins. Now available exclusively via the Microgaming platform.
The slot is a 5x3, 243-ways-to-win game. When the free spins round is activated, the scene moves to the elves’ workshop.
The Christmas-themed game also includes multipliers up to 5x, scatters, wilds and random cash prizes.
8. Christmas Gift Rush
Christmas Gift Rush is a 3x3 game that features the Jackpot Race tool, fusing the logic of a poker-style pot with a must-drop jackpot solution.
Wins on the center line trigger the Nudge Feature, with the reels continuing to nudge until there are no winning combinations left on the screen. For those who unlock three lines, however, the multiplier increases with each nudge.
“We’ve left a gem of a present in the stockings of jolly players looking to celebrate the holidays in style with a jovial new slot, Christmas Gift Rush,” said Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero.
7. Epic Holiday Party
Epic Holiday Party is Realtime Gaming’s new holiday slot game that has multiplying wilds, free spins with no low paying symbols, upgradable game levels and four jackpots.
Until the end of December, players at Intertops Casino Red that deposit as little as $20 get 50 free spins on the new game.
In the game, players can choose to upgrade their game level and get higher payouts, activate bigger jackpots and increase the multiplying wild value. They can place larger bets at higher game levels.
At Level 4, all four jackpots are activated: Mini, Minor, Major and Grand. When the wild symbol appears, it can trigger any one of them.
6. Carol of the Elves
The 5x5, 3,125-payline slot invites players to the festive world of the Elves as they prepare for their busiest time of the year.
With 12 spots on the reel initially frozen over in Carol of the Elves, each winning symbol releases magic stars which have the power to open new spaces for symbols to fall, while also triggering a respin. The grid returns to its partially frozen state after no more wins are achieved in base-play or respins.
Once the grid is completely unfrozen, the Elves either side of the reels come into play, with magic stars charging either the red elf for extra lives during the respins, or the green elf, who adds to the multiplier for the round. Each elf requires five magic stars to reach the next level.
5. Christmas Carol Megaways
The three Christmas Ghosts pay players a visit in this 200,704-ways-to-win video slot, which features all the favorite characters from the classic Christmas tale.
In Christmas Carol Megaways, each win also triggers a cascade of symbols, with all winning symbols being turned to ice and replaced, ensuring any spin can lead to multiple wins.
Four or more scatter symbols will trigger the free games feature, where players can choose their allocation of free spins and starting multiplier.
During the bonus round, each win triggers not only a tumbling feature but also increases the multiplier by 1x, which remains throughout the duration of the entire free games mode.
4. Griffin’s Quest – Xmas Edition
Set in a snow-covered landscape, Griffin's Quest: Xmas Edition comes with all the features that made Griffin’s Quest one of Kalamba’s most successful titles.
The HyperBonus feature allows players to shortcut to the free spins rounds, while the game also offers progressive free spins, the wheel bonus and magic split symbols.
The wheel bonus is initiated when three or more bonus symbols appear in any position. The wheel can award either a cash prize or can trigger one of the variants of the free spins bonus.
Alex Cohen, COO and co-founder of Kalamba Games, said “This festive edition of our hit-title will bring Christmas joy to players around the world.”
3. Christmas Tree
In Christmas Tree, five or more identical symbols in a diagonal cluster on the reels form a winning combination. The winning clusters are removed as new symbols cascade down to fill the empty spaces.
Players will receive a present after three of more cascades. When unwrapped, it will contain either win multipliers up to 30x, five free spins or from five to 1,000 bets.
A friendly snowman surveys the wintry scene hurling snowballs to turn symbols wild and a blizzard gives players an even greater chance of winning in this Christmas cracker of a slot.
2. Christmas Fortune
Christmas Fortune is a five-reel slot that is filled with festive symbols.
Landing six Christmas ornaments triggers the Jackpot Mania, and if Santa thinks you are on the nice list, he may fill all the reels with ornaments, and the Grand Jackpot might just be yours.
Collecting ornaments as you play fills the meter and when it’s full, you’ll be blessed with super ornaments that contain bigger prizes.
RubyPlay’s Chief Operating Officer Ittai Zur said, “We couldn't wait for one of our favorite holidays to bring you this game, and so we have created Christmas Fortune.”
1. Aloha! Christmas
Aloha! Christmas is a six-reel, six-row video slot featuring the Cluster Pays and Sticky Respins mechanics, along with new mystery and multiplier wild symbols that bring extra excitement to the main game.
Aloha! Christmas offers players the chance to escape the cold this winter for a feature-packed slot adventure set against the sandy shores of Hawaii.
Increased winning potential is also offered by the bonus rounds – Tiki Bar Free Spins and Tiki Bar Max Free Spins – which complement the original gameplay with added action and prizes.
