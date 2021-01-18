Top 10 casino openings and expansions of winter 2021
By Dan Ippolito
Despite these tough times, casino properties are still working to add and enhance what they can offer to patrons. Here we take a look at several openings and expansion that have been announced since our last Casino Openings and Expansions edition.
10. Martorano’s Prime opens at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh
Celebrity cook Steve Martorano opened his first Italian-American Steakhouse concept at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on 8 January.
Martorano’s Prime features elevated Italian-American cuisine, prime cuts of beef and other high-end steakhouse staples. Among many culinary accolades, Gourmet magazine called Martorano’s meatballs the “best in the world.”
Be one of the first people in Pittsburgh to try Martorano's Prime! ?? The menu features Spaghetti & Meatball, Eggplant Stack, 16oz. New York Strip Martorano and more.— Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (@WinBigRivers) January 15, 2021
Make your reservations: https://t.co/p0yHiUY668
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/PJaj1L0a5X
9. The Cosmo to introduce Bang Bar
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will unveil Bang Bar, an original concept from Momofuku and David Chang, to the Las Vegas market when it opens at Block 16 Urban Food Hall inside the casino this spring.
Bang Bar will serve new and decidedly different take-out lunch and dinner options for guests of the resort.
“The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas prides itself on having remained at the forefront of innovative dining trends and concepts for the past decade,” said The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas General Manager and Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick Nichols.
8. Ocean Resort Casino’s high-limit slot area
Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City opened The Cove, a new high-limit slot experience.
The Cove offers over 140 slot machines from Aristocrat, IGT, Konami, Scientific Games, Everi and Ainsworth, with a combination of classic and new games, including Lightning Cash, Dragon Cash, Dollar Storm, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
The Cove also has dedicated cocktail service with an enhanced beverage selection, private restrooms, and a cage exclusively for guests playing in this section.
Dive into The Cove, Ocean’s all-new $2M high limit slot experience featuring more than 140 slot machines! ? pic.twitter.com/dLv4aFERi6— Ocean Casino Resort (@TheOceanAC) January 15, 2021
7. Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel
On 23 December, Greektown Casino Hotel opened its Barstool Sportsbook.
“We are thrilled to be opening our new Barstool Sportsbook,” said John Drake, Vice President and General Manager at Greektown Casino, a Penn National Gaming property. “The new design showcases the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in an outstanding sports wagering experience that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”
The book features a sports viewing area and dining space, betting counter that features large odds boards, numerous sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations.
Guests will enjoy a first class wagering experience in close proximity to dining and numerous televisions showcasing sports action from across the country and around the world.
No delay of game, place your bets at The Barstool Sportsbook today. pic.twitter.com/j9qaYuLZGe— Greektown Casino (@GreektownCasino) December 27, 2020
6. Plaza Hotel and Casino’s Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone
On 7 January, the Plaza Hotel and Casino announced the debut of the Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone, a branded space within the Downtown Las Vegas property dedicated exclusively to Wheel of Fortune slots games.
The Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone covers more than 2,900 square feet and is conveniently located in the heart of the Plaza Casino's gaming floor. The space is home to more than 40 IGT Wheel of Fortune slots games, including both new and classic themes in mechanical reel and video reel formats.
"When Plaza Casino guests enter our new Wheel of Fortune Slots Zone, it is immediately apparent that they're in Las Vegas' epicenter of Wheel of Fortune slots fun," said Casey P. Adras, the Plaza Hotel & Casino Director of Slot Operations.
Check out our brand new, exclusive Wheel of Fortune® Slots Zone, featuring more than 40 of your favorite new and classic Wheel of Fortune slots games! #igt #igtgaming #igtslots #PlazaLV pic.twitter.com/EmhRxETnUh— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) January 17, 2021
5. The Londoner Macao to open in 2021
The $2 billion Londoner Macao will open progressively throughout 2021. With two new all-suite hotels, guests now have a choice of five leading luxury brands, eclectic dining options, enhanced retail and meetings space, including a 6,000-seat arena, themed entertainment and attractions.
As part of the first phase, Sands China will unveil the all-suite The Londoner Hotel, the Crystal Palace atrium, new dining options and interactive London-themed attractions in Q1 2021. The official ceremony will be held in early February 2021.
The Londoner Hotel features approximately 600 luxury suites: the 75 square-meter Louis Suites and Victoria Suites and 113 square-meter Windsor Suites.
The rebranded and expanded Shoppes at Londoner retail mall incorporates over 150 fashion and lifestyle boutiques and stores.
4. FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City
The temporary FanDuel Sportsbook, which will utilize FanDuel's proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform, is the first retail sports betting operation for FanDuel in Atlantic City.
The FanDuel Sportsbook will initially feature six live odds boards, 10 self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks and three live betting windows with attendants available to assist customers with the sports betting process. It will allow bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional baseball, soccer, football, basketball, golf, boxing, motorsports racing and more.
"We are very excited to announce the opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally's AC. It is the first of many planned capital improvement projects at Bally's Atlantic City and a testament to our commitment to reinvest in our physical property portfolio," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation.
Design and construction are currently underway on the permanent FanDuel Sportsbook location, which Bally's - Atlantic City expects to open in the spring.
3. Silver Legacy at THE ROW renovation
THE ROW Reno's luxury Caesars Entertainment property, Silver Legacy at THE ROW, is undergoing a $47 million renovation to its resort rooms and suites, projected to be completed by summer 2021.
The current project will include renovations to the hotel's fifth through 25th floors, with a total of 1,199 redesigned rooms. The rooms will undergo a full transformation, including new furnishings, updated window treatments and drapery, bathroom renovation, replacement of carpeting and flooring, and addition of art and decor pieces.
The room renovations, which began in 2019, are expected to be completed in June 2021. The new rooms will complement the recent $100 million plus master renovation project, which included the additional of Top Golf Swing Suite and The Spa at Silver Legacy, redesigned hotel rooms at all three Reno resorts, improvements to The Carnival Midway at Circus Circus, addition of new dining options and more.
THE ROW Reno's luxury, @SilverLegacy Resort Casino, is in the process of undergoing a more than $47 million renovation to the hotel’s fifth through 25th floors, with a total of 1,199 redesigned rooms to be completed by summer 2021.— Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) January 13, 2021
Details here: https://t.co/G30kKk54Sc pic.twitter.com/dXcsEFbPzd
2. Circa Resort and Casino’s new hotel tower and rooftop lounge
On 28 December, Circa Resort & Casino – downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino-resort – officially opened its 777-room hotel tower and rooftop lounge, Legacy Club. These new amenities mark the official completion of Circa’s construction.
“They say to save the best for last, and when you see our hotel tower and Legacy Club, you’ll see that’s exactly what we did,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. “Circa is now home to some of the most stunning hotel rooms and suites in all of the city and watching Las Vegas light up before your eyes from Legacy Club is one of those ‘wow’ moments you have to experience for yourself.”
Ranging from 403 to 752 square feet, Circa’s standard rooms are designed to maximize space. Room types consist of a single king, double king and flex kings.
Measuring an average of 1,831 square feet, the two-bedroom Founders Suites include a lavish bar with its own refrigerator and flat-screen TV located adjacent to floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as an entertaining space with ample seating, a second flat-screen TV and electric fireplace.
Sitting sky-high on the 60th floor of Circa’s hotel tower, the indoor/outdoor 8,400-square-foot Legacy Club delivers 360-degree views of Las Vegas complemented by craft cocktails, an upscale lounge, expansive outdoor terrace with fire pits, and eclectic “electro swing” music.
Be our guest.— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) December 28, 2020
Our hotel is officially open and we’re ready to provide you with the perfect mix of comfort, luxury, and fun. The time of your life awaits!
Book your stay: https://t.co/wvhV4w6al7#CircaLasVegas #DTLV #Vegas pic.twitter.com/TWE8mGbk9T
1. Live! Casino Philadelphia grand opening
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia announced the new gaming and entertainment destination located in the Stadium District will open tomorrow at 4 p.m. with a series of reservation-only preview days for Live! Rewards Club members. The preview days will be followed by the official grand opening to the general public on Thursday, 11 February 2021.
The 510,000 square-foot property features:
- More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games
- 150 live-action table games
- Dedicated 29-table Poker Room
- Luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel
- A variety of dining and entertainment options
- State-of-the-art, FanDuel Sportsbook
- Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.
- Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking
We are excited to announce we are officially opening to the general public on Thursday, February 11 at 8 p.m.! Live! Rewards® members can take advantage of special Preview Days beginning January 19 at 4pm. https://t.co/8hNjaKPJeT pic.twitter.com/dCvHPXt12S— Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (@LiveCasinoPHL) January 6, 2021