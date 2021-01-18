Top 10 casino openings and expansions of winter 2021

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Be one of the first people in Pittsburgh to try Martorano's Prime! ?? The menu features Spaghetti & Meatball, Eggplant Stack, 16oz. New York Strip Martorano and more.



Make your reservations: https://t.co/p0yHiUY668



Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/PJaj1L0a5X — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (@WinBigRivers) January 15, 2021

Dive into The Cove, Ocean’s all-new $2M high limit slot experience featuring more than 140 slot machines! ? pic.twitter.com/dLv4aFERi6 — Ocean Casino Resort (@TheOceanAC) January 15, 2021

No delay of game, place your bets at The Barstool Sportsbook today. pic.twitter.com/j9qaYuLZGe — Greektown Casino (@GreektownCasino) December 27, 2020

Check out our brand new, exclusive Wheel of Fortune® Slots Zone, featuring more than 40 of your favorite new and classic Wheel of Fortune slots games! #igt #igtgaming #igtslots #PlazaLV pic.twitter.com/EmhRxETnUh — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) January 17, 2021

THE ROW Reno's luxury, @SilverLegacy Resort Casino, is in the process of undergoing a more than $47 million renovation to the hotel’s fifth through 25th floors, with a total of 1,199 redesigned rooms to be completed by summer 2021.



Details here: https://t.co/G30kKk54Sc pic.twitter.com/dXcsEFbPzd — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) January 13, 2021

Be our guest.



Our hotel is officially open and we’re ready to provide you with the perfect mix of comfort, luxury, and fun. The time of your life awaits!



Book your stay: https://t.co/wvhV4w6al7#CircaLasVegas #DTLV #Vegas pic.twitter.com/TWE8mGbk9T — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) December 28, 2020

More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games

150 live-action table games

Dedicated 29-table Poker Room

Luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel

A variety of dining and entertainment options

State-of-the-art, FanDuel Sportsbook

Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.

Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking

We are excited to announce we are officially opening to the general public on Thursday, February 11 at 8 p.m.! Live! Rewards® members can take advantage of special Preview Days beginning January 19 at 4pm. https://t.co/8hNjaKPJeT pic.twitter.com/dCvHPXt12S — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (@LiveCasinoPHL) January 6, 2021