Top 10 casino openings and expansions for spring 2021

Bring on the bubbly! In partnership with @clique_group, we bring you @GatsbysVegas. Enjoy a place where guests can enjoy vintage and rare champagnes, artisanal cocktails, and aromatic wines while surrounded by a lively atmosphere. Arriving this summer: https://t.co/slVLxBhqdb pic.twitter.com/LWwetZGZoH — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) March 8, 2021

?? NEWS ??



Today we officially announced the opening of our new retail location at @BallysAC ??



Read more: https://t.co/9wAToJGo0h pic.twitter.com/0eemsVApXd — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 15, 2021

Timeless beauty meets modern design. Introducing our all-new Premier King and Queen resort rooms, coming Spring 2021.



Discover redefined luxury: https://t.co/fJR6WK6tXF pic.twitter.com/LckO4FrQq9 — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) February 4, 2021

Cash wagering via self-serve kiosks or betting concierge on sports and horseracing

Cash deposits and withdrawals for customers’ mobile wagering accounts

100 TVs

A newly remodeled restaurant with a 100’ wrap-around bar

Two all-weather outdoor patios

A beer garden

Free, curbside parking

Ribbon-cutting time at our new location at @TuscanyCasino ?? pic.twitter.com/sntOh0qztE — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) March 16, 2021

More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games

150 live-action table games

29-table Poker Room

Luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel

A variety of dining and entertainment options

State-of-the-art FanDuel Sportsbook

Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.

Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking

The opening of @LiveCasinoPHL marks the beginning of a new era in South Philadelphia, transforming the Stadium District into an integrated sports, entertainment & casino-resort destination. Incredibly proud to open amid Philly’s beloved professional sports teams & @XfinityLive. pic.twitter.com/NzxAarotHT — Cordish Companies (@cordishco) February 12, 2021