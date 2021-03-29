Top 10 casino openings and expansions for spring 2021
By Dan Ippolito
In addition to seeing more casino properties inch closer to pre-pandemic times, there have also been an array of new openings and expansions. Here are 10 new openings and expansions since our last edition.
10. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas
Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge will offer a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, vivid artisanal cocktails and aromatic wines when it opens its doors this summer when Resorts World Las Vegas officially opens.
The 4,090-square-foot lounge boasts spacious couches, inviting high-top tables and a bar.
"Gatsby's is about to up the ante for Las Vegas lounges," said John Pettei, Managing Partner. "Attention to detail is our calling card – from the thoughtful cocktail program and vast champagne selection, to the lounge's beautiful design and spirited ambience."
Bring on the bubbly! In partnership with @clique_group, we bring you @GatsbysVegas. Enjoy a place where guests can enjoy vintage and rare champagnes, artisanal cocktails, and aromatic wines while surrounded by a lively atmosphere. Arriving this summer: https://t.co/slVLxBhqdb pic.twitter.com/LWwetZGZoH— Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) March 8, 2021
9. Estiatorio Milos at The Venetian Las Vegas
On 15 March, Costas Spiliadis and The Venetian Las Vegas opened Estiatorio Milos, located in Restaurant Row of the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort.
Known for its signature seafood market featuring fresh fish flown in from the Mediterranean, Milos also introduces a new fruit and vegetable market, a raw bar, a yogurt room, and a curated list of fine Greek wines to complement the experience.
The new restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, serving an à la carte menu of dishes that are meant to be shared and enjoyed in a family-style setting.
8. Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa Casino renovation
Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino completed a multi-million-dollar renovation last month that included an enhancement to its casino floor.
The resort’s casino has 44 new state-of-the-art slot machines including Roulette Slot Machines, Quick Hit Super Wheel, 88 Fortunes Diamond, Treasure Ball and Mighty Cash. The casino now has a total of 13 gaming tables, 148 slot machines, and 13 video poker machines that have also been redesigned to comply with the new safety protocols. The non-smoking casino offers nightly entertainment, is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features a bar serving a variety of cocktails.
While guests aren’t at the casino, they can enjoy Trankilo, a new adults-only pool that features 10 spacious and private cabanas.
7. FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City
On 12 March, FanDuel Group and Bally's Corporation held the grand opening of their FanDuel Sportsbook inside Bally's - Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.
The FanDuel Sportsbook's permanent location opened to the public just in time for the madness of college basketball to begin.
Fans are greeted by two large video walls and multiple betting kiosks. The inside of the sportsbook features a central 25-foot-wide state-of-the-art LED video wall, flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays.
Guests can also treat themselves to a selection of craft and local beers at the iPourIt self-pour beverage dispenser beer wall, along with thoughtful specialty cocktails.
?? NEWS ??— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 15, 2021
Today we officially announced the opening of our new retail location at @BallysAC ??
Read more: https://t.co/9wAToJGo0h pic.twitter.com/0eemsVApXd
6. Bellagio’s new guest room experience
On the Las Vegas Strip, Bellagio unveiled new guest room designs and upgraded in-room amenities that speak to trends in sophisticated, contemporary travel.
The new experience encompasses all 2,568 guest rooms in the Strip resort’s main tower. Hopefully the room I am in on my upcoming trip will be one of the newly renovated rooms.
The new designs includes bespoke features on either side of the bed and around the TV media center. A spacious built-in closet and two comfortable, multipurpose seating nooks encourage full use of the room.
Rounding out the elevated guestroom experience is a redesigned bathroom outfitted with a stunning array of natural stones including granite and a variety of marbles.
Bellagio's room remodel will continue through the summer with the first collection of rooms available for guest stays beginning in April.
Timeless beauty meets modern design. Introducing our all-new Premier King and Queen resort rooms, coming Spring 2021.— Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) February 4, 2021
Discover redefined luxury: https://t.co/fJR6WK6tXF pic.twitter.com/LckO4FrQq9
5. Hawthorne and PointsBet open another Illinois sportsbook
Just in time for NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Hawthorne Race Course and PointsBet opened their third brick-and-mortar sportsbook.
The PointsBet Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in north suburban Prospect Heights is the partners’ second standalone (non-casino, off-track) venue, following the opening of the PointsBet Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in south suburban Crestwood in January.
The venue features:
- Cash wagering via self-serve kiosks or betting concierge on sports and horseracing
- Cash deposits and withdrawals for customers’ mobile wagering accounts
- 100 TVs
- A newly remodeled restaurant with a 100’ wrap-around bar
- Two all-weather outdoor patios
- A beer garden
- Free, curbside parking
4. Elk Grove construction begins
On 9 March, Boyd Gaming Corporation and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe broke ground on the tribe's gaming resort in Elk Grove, California.
The property will be the closest casino to both Sacramento and the south Bay area upon opening, scheduled for the second half of 2022.
Upon opening, the casino will feature up to 2,000 slot machines, more than 80 table games and food and beverage offerings featuring local and regional brands from across Northern California.
3. New sportsbook at Tuscany Suites and Casino
Circa Sports continues to grow with the addition of a new satellite book at Tuscany Suites and Casino. The partnership marks Circa Sports’ first Las Vegas expansion outside of Derek Stevens’ portfolio of properties.
“We are thrilled to open a new Circa Sports satellite book right before March Hoops begins,” said Stevens. “Our location at Tuscany enhances the convenience to fund an account with Circa Sports and reach a broader range of customers.”
The reimagined space offers three windows and two kiosks, with a design seamlessly integrated into Tuscany’s Northern Italian-inspired ambiance.
Of course, Circa Resort & Casino opened in Downtown Las Vegas back in late October 2020. The 1.25 million square-foot, adults-only property features the world's largest sportsbook with a 78-million-pixel screen viewable to up to 1,000 people. There is also Stadium Swim which includes six temperature-controlled pools, two swim-up bars and a 143 x 40 foot, 14-million-megapixel LED screen.
Ribbon-cutting time at our new location at @TuscanyCasino ?? pic.twitter.com/sntOh0qztE— Circa Sports (@CircaSports) March 16, 2021
2. Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia opens
The Cordish Companies opened Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia , the new world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District, on 12 February.
The 510,000 square-foot property features:
- More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games
- 150 live-action table games
- 29-table Poker Room
- Luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel
- A variety of dining and entertainment options
- State-of-the-art FanDuel Sportsbook
- Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.
- Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking
The opening of @LiveCasinoPHL marks the beginning of a new era in South Philadelphia, transforming the Stadium District into an integrated sports, entertainment & casino-resort destination. Incredibly proud to open amid Philly’s beloved professional sports teams & @XfinityLive. pic.twitter.com/NzxAarotHT— Cordish Companies (@cordishco) February 12, 2021
1. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas grand opening
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened to the public, welcoming invited guests, locals and visitors to the newly reimagined casino-resort on Thursday, 25 March.
The new resort experience includes with 1,500 chambers and suite; the 60,000 square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; and a portfolio of 12 food and beverage venues.
Located off-Strip on the former location of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Virgin’s new Mohegan Sun Casino is the first Native American-operated casino in Las Vegas and features 650 slots and over 150 table games.
“We are so excited that we have our team members back to work and that our doors are open to welcome back locals and tourists to the city,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “In 1995 the Hard Rock Hotel was dubbed a Las Vegas resort for the next generation. 26 years later we believe that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is the new Las Vegas resort for the next generation.”
CHEERS to our first weekend in Vegas!— Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (@VirginHotelsLV) March 27, 2021
??: The Bar at Commons Club pic.twitter.com/7YETzxFOdD