Casino City’s Friday Five: World Series of Poker Online and casino expansions edition
By Dan Ippolito
5. $270,000 Treasure Island Contest at Intertops
Intertops Casino Red's $270,000 Treasure Island casino bonus contest started this week. Until 6 September, players are competing for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week.
Intertops Casino players accumulate frequent player points when they play any of the hundreds of real-money casino games. Each week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses.
The weekly top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.
Enter our Treasure Island at Intertops Casino! Find the pirate's treasure and grab your portion of cool weekly prizes! https://t.co/nSGDRI322i pic.twitter.com/ZRcwjh74ta— Intertops Casino (@IntertopsCasino) July 6, 2021
4. SAHARA Las Vegas pays out massive win
Fireworks were going off all over the Las Vegas Strip on 4th of July Weekend, including at SAHARA Las Vegas, where one lucky player won a $1,390,165.06 jackpot on 4 July.
Graciela P. from Santa Clarita, California hit the progressive jackpot around 8:11 p.m. last night while playing Buffalo Grand.
?? HUGE JACKPOT ??— SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) July 5, 2021
Join us in congratulating a guest who won $1,390,160.06 with a $3.75 bet on Buffalo Grand! pic.twitter.com/QlcKDRhDLg
3. San Manuel Casino announces another expansion
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is continuing its hiring push as it prepares to open Phase 1 of its casino expansion project on 24 July. This date is significant as it is also the 35th anniversary of San Manuel Casino.
The opening of Phase 1 includes a larger gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant, a high-end dining venue, and new retail shops. The casino expansion includes an additional 1,300 slots making it the most slot machines under one roof on the west coast.
Later this year, San Manuel will open its first on-site hotel, featuring 432 luxury rooms and suites, premium dining venues, and an event venue.
2. Caesars to build a casino and racetrack in Nebraska
On 2 July, Columbus Exposition and Racing and Caesars Entertainment announced it selected Caesars Entertainment to build and operate a Harrah's casino and racetrack in Columbus, Nebraska.
The approximately $75 million casino development is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space.
The property is expected to be complete in late 2022.
“When Nebraska voters opened up gaming at racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah's a perfect fit," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We look forward to creating an all-new Harrah's experience in Columbus and connecting it to our Caesars Rewards network across the country.
Today in partnership with the Columbus Exposition and Racing, we announced CER's selection of Caesars Entertainment to build and operate a Harrah's casino and racetrack in Columbus, Nebraska.— Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) July 2, 2021
Details: https://t.co/8gZPSxqiFp pic.twitter.com/uPuyBptSiM
1. Noboa wins first 2021 WSOP Online event
The 2021 World Series of Poker Online Bracelet Events kicked off on WSOP.com last Thursday afternoon with 2021 WSOP Online Event #1: NLH Big 500 Kick-Off, which drew 837 runners who rebought 440 times.
The 1,277-entry field resulted in a $574,650 prize pool, and after 12 hours of play, it was New Jersey's Jose "deposit" Noboa who came out on top win a $105,161 top prize.
Noboa has nine WSOP-related cashes totaling $39,341, including six online cashes for $17,227. Now, he has a six-figure score to his name and the first gold bracelet of the summer.
Noboa sealed the deal after flopping a full house and getting Christopher "basile28" Basile to call off with two pair.
Played on the All-American Poker Network and available to players geo-locating to be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey, the domestic schedule of events for WSOP Online 2021 kicks offers at least one bracelet event each day through 1 August, for a total of 33 bracelet events this season.
HELLO JULY ?? ?? With the 2021 Online Bracelet Event Series starting today – August 1, a shot at over $2 Million in guarantees, 12 WSOP Rings, and a WSOP Championship Belt THIS IS OUR BIGGEST SUMMER YET. Check it all out in our new July promotions - https://t.co/TSuHp4O7dG pic.twitter.com/ZsHTza3F6V— WSOP (@WSOP) July 1, 2021