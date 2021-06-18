Casino City’s Friday Five: World Series of Poker is back edition
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with a big payout:
5. $114,000 jackpot won at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa
A local guest turned his visit to Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa into a more than $114,000 payday when he won Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on Sunday, 13 June.
The lucky visitor, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker and bet $1 when he hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $92,993 at approximately 1:20 a.m. The player also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186. In total, the guest won $114,179 during his visit.
The Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.
A lucky anonymous local was playing our Face Up Pai Gow Poker and bet $1 when he hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning the progressive jackpot of $92,993! He also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186, taking home a whopping $114,179!! pic.twitter.com/YuS8RdoduO— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 14, 2021
4. New Jersey sportsbooks surprise in May
New Jersey's online and retail sportsbooks celebrated the third anniversary of sports betting in the state with a surge in wagers to $800 million in May, a typically slow month in the sports betting industry.
Bettors placed $814.3 million in wagers at New Jersey's online and retail sportsbooks in May, according to official data released Wednesday. That is up 591.1% from $117.8 million in bets taken in May 2020 and more surprisingly, up 8.9% from $748 million in April.
It was a slower month for some other U.S. markets.
Pennsylvania’s online and retail sportsbooks accepted $447.5 million in wagers in May, down 6.7% from $479.4 million in April.
Bettors placed $114.9 million in wagers at Iowa sportsbooks in May. That is down 2.9% from the $118.4 million in bets generated in April, and well short of the record $161.4 million in wagers in March. Betting fell to $3.7 million per day over the 31 days in May from $3.9 million over the 30 days in April.
Michigan sportsbooks took in $237.6 million in online wagers through the 31 days of May, down 4.9% from $249.9 million over the 30 days of April. Combined with $20.2 million in retail handle, Michigan's online and retail sportsbooks took in $257.7 million in bets. That total is down 6.0% from $274.2 million in bets in April.
3. Blackjack is back at Bally’s in Atlantic City
Bally's Atlantic City, under new ownership, is giving all blackjack players new table action with its new offerings.
Table players can experience a newly improved casino that includes wider aisles, new gaming tables, and more elbow room at the tables, comfortable seating and more.
There is an exclusive $25 blackjack pit offering eight games and no mid shoe entry. Players cannot join the table until the current players have played through the shoe. Blackjack Surrender is offered to every table game player. Surrender move is exercised by players who prefer to fold their hand and surrender.
2. Resorts World Las Vegas to debut gaming space
Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will present an new kind of gaming experience when the resort opens on 24 June, as players will be able to utilize a digital login and cashless wagering experience at both slots and table games.
With 117,000 square feet of gaming space featuring over 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, plus high-limit areas and a sportsbook.
“Our vision at Resorts World Las Vegas has always been to provide first-of-its-kind experiences across every element of the resort, including gaming. Through our partnerships with best-in-class gaming technology partners, we will offer our guests a fully integrated experience, not just on the gaming floor, but across the entire resort,” said Rick Hutchins, Senior Vice President, Casino Operations at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Immerse yourself in non-stop action at one of the finest gaming experiences in the world. Explore all Resorts World has to offer at https://t.co/MXgOOCdRTu pic.twitter.com/mbrpCjoBM9— Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) June 14, 2021
1. 2021 WSOP daily event schedule finalized
Doors for the 2021 WSOP ] open on Thursday, 30 September at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas with non-stop action through the event's conclusion prior to the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday, 23 November.
WSOP is roaring back in 2021 with the $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, better known as the "Main Event".
This year, the Main Event will have four starting flights to choose from — Day 1A on Thursday, 4 November, Day 1B on Friday, 5 November, Day 1C on Saturday, 6 November and Day 1D on Sunday, 7 November. The iconic deep-stack tournament will continue play through the Main Event Final Table on Tuesday, 16 November and Wednesday, 17 November.
"We could not be more excited to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas and the Rio," said WSOP Vice President and Tournament Director, Jack Effel. "The entire WSOP team is hard at work to ensure players have the absolute best experience possible."
The annual poker extravaganza, which began in 1970, will see a new broadcast partner in CBS Sports offering increased coverage for the duration of the tournament. An unprecedented 18 different bracelet events will be televised with a minimum of 15 hours of coverage of the 2021 Main Event, produced exclusively by Poker Central.
We are back! Poker’s flagship event will be hosted LIVE at @RioVegas in Las Vegas from Sept. 30 – Nov. 23, 2021, with the return of signature tournaments and the debut of exciting new offerings. View the full schedule of events here https://t.co/MFGBYJZIlF pic.twitter.com/ulwCs5vMJB— WSOP (@WSOP) June 15, 2021