Casino City's Friday Five: Sports betting and vaccine perks
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with a shot at a new car:
5. Tesla birthday celebration at BitStarz
For its seventh birthday, BitStarz is hosting a competition that requires players to earn tickets to a lucky draw taking place on 24 May.
Earn one ticket for every €100 wagered while playing your favorite casino games.
The event began on Wednesday and will continue through 24 May. The more tickets you have, the better your chances are at seating your rear end behind the wheel of a new Tesla Model 3.
4. Maxim and Carousel Group to launch MaximBet
MaximBet will be made up of a sports betting and casino website at MaximBet.com, and iOS and Android apps.
The new venture will leverage Maxim's integrated network of print, digital, social and experiential platforms to engage the loyal Maxim community and sports bettors alike.
"Our mutual objective to provide premier entertainment and VIP experiences to the same customer demographic makes Maxim the perfect partner for Carousel and we can't wait to launch MaximBet later this year for fans,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO of Carousel Group.
3. Gun Lake Casino offering free slot play to vaccinated guests
Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, Michigan is offering $20 in free slot play to GLC Rewards Members who present a completed COVID-19 vaccination record card.
To receive the $20 in free slot play, players must stop by the Rewards Center from 5 April through 31 May and present their card.
It is free to become a member and the $20 free slot play offer is only valid for redemption one time per guest.
2. Online sports betting coming to Wyoming
Wyoming sports betting has been approved and is legalized. On Monday, Governor Mark Gordon signed House Bill 133 into law, which allows at least five mobile sports betting licenses in Wyoming.
The bill didn't show much promise originally when it was first voted against by the House but then reconsidered and approved by a 32-28 vote.
Sports bettors in the state must be 18 years of age or over when the mobile-only format potentially launches in September and wagers will be available on all major professional and college sports, including the University of Wyoming.
Wyoming's Gambling Commission will regulate the sports betting in the state and now must work on completing regulations by September.
1. New York approves legal online sports betting
Wyoming wasn’t the only U.S. state to make strides with sports betting.
On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced highlights of the FY 2022 Enacted Budget, a plan that contains new revenue resources, including authorizing mobile sports wagering.
According to a press release from Cuomo's office, once fully phased in, the legalization of mobile sports betting will provide more than $500 million in revenue for the state and "grow what could be the largest sports wagering market in the U.S. into a profitable industry long-term."
Under the legislation, the state will issue a Request for Applications and must select at least two platform providers who must work with a maximum of at least four operators or skins. Once fully phased in, the program will provide $5 million annually to youth sports, and $6 million to combat problem gambling, doubling the resources currently available.
DraftKings Sportsbook, which already has a land-based sportsbook in the state at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, is in prime position to be one of the mobile operators.
