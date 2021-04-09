Casino City's Friday Five: Sports betting and vaccine perks

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Players, it’s time to WIN a Tesla!



For our 7th birthday, we are celebrating YOU and giving away a Tesla Model 3.



This sweet ride can be yours – head to #BitStarz to enter today! ????

#tesla #teslagiveaway #carsofinstagram #btc #giveaway https://t.co/vPMhBiLmVT — BitstarzInsider (@BitStarzInsider) April 7, 2021

Stay Safe. Stop the Spread. Get Rewarded.



Gun Lake Casino is offering $20 in FREE SLOT PLAY to all Guests who have a completed COVID-19 Vaccination Card. This is a small thank you for a commitment to community safety!



For more details, visit out website: https://t.co/VkLcNw7kov pic.twitter.com/ygWq3doDK2 — Gun Lake Casino (@GunLakeCasino) April 5, 2021

Mobile Sports Betting is coming soon in NYS.



This program will provide annual funding for education, youth sports and more. pic.twitter.com/YAUndCu3ZL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 7, 2021