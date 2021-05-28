Casino City’s Friday Five: Slots, poker and sports betting edition
28 May 2021
By Dan Ippolito
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s start this week off with some slot play at Intertops Poker:
5. Intertops Poker is buzzing during bonus spins week
Until 31 May, depositing players can get 40 bonus spins on The Hive or 70 bonus spins on Mystic Hive.
Both slot games are in Betsoft’s new hexagonal grid format and feature Spreading Wilds.
"Do these games have some sweet features for a honey of a payout?" asked Intertops Poker's casino manager. "You better beelieve it!"
4. Massive slot jackpot win at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
One lucky man just walked away with $768,481 in winnings after hitting a progressive jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California.
“The entire Thunder Valley team is proud to congratulate our newest winner,” said Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “Our progressive jackpots can hit anytime and on any slot. May has been an incredibly exciting month for our guests at Thunder Valley with over $33 million paid out in jackpot winnings alone.”
A MASSIVE $768,481 jackpot was hit on America's Game. Who's the first person you would call? ???? pic.twitter.com/IzoYykBeI0— Thunder Valley Casino Resort (@Thunder_Valley) May 23, 2021
3. First WPT Main Tour stop coming to Florida casino
For the first time, a World Poker Tour main tour event is coming to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa kicking off on Wednesday, 9 June and running through Tuesday, 22 June.
Primary events kick off with a $500 buy-in featuring seven opening flights and a $1 million guarantee opener. The Main Event takes place Friday, 18 June through Tuesday, 22 June with a $3,500 buy-in and a $2 million guarantee.
In addition to thermal temperature scanning upon entry and mandatory masks/face coverings policy for all guests and team members, all tables are outfitted with protective Plexiglas between dealers and players, and in between players. Each table will be played eight-handed, as opposed to the standard nine-handed to encourage social distancing. All chips and cards will undergo routine cleaning, and all areas will be sanitized once a player leaves the table and before another sits.
#WPTTampa hits @SHRTPoker on June 18 ??— World Poker Tour (@WPT) May 27, 2021
You won't want to miss this first-ever WPT Main Tour event at @SHRTampa ???
??https://t.co/IxRyhYUr4m pic.twitter.com/F9boGZc7Bm
2. Bill C-218 passes second reading in Canada
Bill C-218, which would legalize single event sports betting in Canada, now moves to committee for deliberation.
Score Media and Gaming Inc. Founder and CEO John Levy issued the following statement on Tuesday’s passing of Bill C-218 on second reading in the Senate. Bill C-218, which would legalize single event sports betting in Canada.
“With today’s passing of Bill C-218 on second reading in the Senate, we are now one important step closer to legalizing single event sports betting in Canada. The Bill has now been referred to the Senate’s Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce, which provides another opportunity to discuss how safe and regulated sports betting will benefit all Canadians by implementing necessary consumer protections, generating critical tax revenue for our communities and driving job creation. Following committee, we are optimistic that Bill C-218 will be swiftly passed at third reading in the Senate, receive Royal Assent and become law.”
theScore, which is based in Canada, estimates a market potential for online gaming in Canada of between $3.8 billion and $5.4 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, based on historical data extrapolated from legal online gaming markets in the U.S. and globally.
1. William Hill sportsbook officially opens at Capital One Arena
William Hill, a part of Caesars Entertainment, officially opened its full Washington, D.C. sportsbook on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, the first sportsbook in a U.S. professional sports facility.
The home of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics now adds a premiere destination to watch and bet every major sport.
“This is really a groundbreaking moment for Caesars and for the sports betting industry in general,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars. “This is the first integrated sportsbook in a physical stadium in the country. This is the new paradigm, this is where it’s going. We ask our employees at Caesars to blaze new trails, to create unique experiences. As you walk this property and you see what’s here, this is exactly what we’re talking about.”
The 18,000-square foot, two-floor sportsbook is filled with wall-to-wall LEDs, D.C. sports memorabilia and even a restaurant with the concept designed by a local Michelin-starred chef.
The sportsbook will be open from 10 a.m. ET-11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. ET-11 p.m. PT on Saturday and Sunday. Besides the ticket windows and self-service kiosks, the William Hill D.C. Sportsbook App is available to use within a two-block radius around Capital One Arena.
Opened the doors to the @WilliamHillUS Sportsbook at @CapitalOneArena today! ??— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 27, 2021
Mystics alum @Mocurrie25 joined in on the party with Harvey Grant & Michael Adams??#TogetherDC pic.twitter.com/NxvDe90vN2