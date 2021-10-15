Casino City’s Friday Five: Renovations and WSOP bracelets edition
By Dan Ippolito
Before we recap what took place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, we have other stories to cover, including a new slot at Intertops Casino Red, a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino, cashless gaming news out of Nevada and a renovation for Nobu at Caesars Palace.
Let’s begin with some slot play:
5. Intertops Casino Red adds Bubble Bubble 3
On Wednesday, Bubble Bubble 3 debuted on the online casino.
Until 30 November, players can claim an up to $5,555 introductory bonus that includes 55 bonus spins on the new game.
Wanda and Willow are as wild as ever in Bubble Bubble 3. Either of them can double any win but when they're together there's a 4x multiplier. After any regular spin, Winni can use her Hextastic Symbols powers to transform A, K, Q, J, 10 and 9 symbols into higher-paying symbols, or she can turn any symbol on the middle reel into a scatter.
Cast your winning spell at Intertops Casino in our new Bubble Bubble 3 slot. Get your bonus specials (valid until October 24th). https://t.co/nSGDRI322i pic.twitter.com/MLpmx2zrrD— Intertops Casino (@IntertopsCasino) October 13, 2021
4. $110,000 jackpot at California Hotel and Casino
Las Vegas local Danilo visited Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel & Casino on Sunday, 10 October, and hit a jackpot of nearly $110,000 on IGT’s Red White & Blue slot game.
The lucky guest, who recently moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii, was playing on the Red White & Blue slot machine on Sunday at 2:54 a.m. when he won the progressive jackpot totaling $109,732 on a $10 spin.
Yes, you read that right—$110,000! ?? Congratulations to Las Vegas local, Danilo, who recently moved from Hawai’i. Danilo was playing IGT's Red White & Blue slot machine early Sunday morning when he won the progressive jackpot totaling $109,732 on a $10 spin. ?? pic.twitter.com/SFdxhqAC1z— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 11, 2021
3. Aristocrat and Boyd Gaming launch Boyd Pay Wallet in Nevada
On Wednesday, the cashless gaming trend at land-based casinos continued when Aristocrat Gaming and Boyd Gaming announced the launch in Nevada of Boyd Pay Wallet, a cashless payment solution for table games powered by Aristocrat's digital wallet technology.
The table games trial follows the previous introduction of cashless technology for slot players at Boyd Gaming properties in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Ohio, as well as a cashless payment solution for non-gaming amenities in Nevada.
The Boyd Pay Wallet field trial is being conducted at Boyd Gaming's Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa in North Las Vegas. Boyd Pay Wallet will be integrated into Boyd Gaming's B Connected app, allowing players to use their mobile device to fund table game wagers without withdrawing cash from an ATM or redeeming tickets and chips at the cage.
After securely logging into the B Connected app, a table game player can use the Boyd Pay Wallet technology to buy into the game, using traditional casino chips to play the game. At the conclusion of play, the player can keep the casino chips or transfer funds directly back to the cashless Boyd Pay wallet, without ever visiting the cage.
2. Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace begins refresh project
Nobu, the luxury boutique hotel within the iconic Las Vegas resort, embarks on a multimillion-dollar refresh of all 182 guest rooms and public areas. Construction is set to be complete by the end of 2021.
The focal piece of the new guest rooms will be a custom sofa in a dozen different patch-worked upholsteries.
Another welcome addition will be a statement desk or dining table, which will be connected to the dresser by a quartz buffer. The refreshed suites will also feature new furniture, rugs and flooring.
"As the city continues to evolve as one of the top destinations for entertainment, sports and gaming, we are committed to investing in Las Vegas. From the Nobu Hotel refresh to the Caesars Palace main entrance renovation – Caesars is proud to offer experiences that guests can only find at our resorts,” said Martha Morales, General Manager of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace.
Today we embark on a multimillion-dollar refresh of all 182 guest rooms and public areas at our @NobuHotels with construction set to be complete by the end of 2021.— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) October 11, 2021
Read more https://t.co/tV8jUl4rch. pic.twitter.com/AcNhbuN9Ge
1. 2021 WSOP in review: Week two
With over 5,300 participants in just the Millionaire Maker event and over 20 gold bracelets already awarded, week two of the WSOP delivered some exciting events and game-winning hands including the debut live iteration of the Flip & Go format and a heart-racing finale in the $1,500 Millionaire Maker event.
Week 2 highlights
Phil Hellmuth Denied 16th Bracelet as Anthony Zinno Wins His 3rd in the $10K Stud Championship
- Anthony Zinno, a three-time WSOP bracelet winner and former World Poker Tour Player of the Year, earned a new gold bracelet after beating out two Poker Hall of Famers and denying crowd favorite Phil Hellmuth his 16th gold bracelet.
- John Monnette snags his fourth WSOP bracelet on 10 October, winning a total $245,680 and handing defeat to Nate Silver heads-up.
- American Poker Pro and new GGPoker ambassador Jason Koon wins intense face-off with Gabor Szabo, snagging his first-ever WSOP bracelet for $243,981.