Casino City’s Friday Five: NFL betting season is back edition
10 Sep 2021
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with some online play:
5. Gold Rush contest at Intertops Casino Red
Intertops Casino Red players are going for gold in the $120,000 Gold Rush Casino Bonus Contest that started this week.
Players enjoy competing with each other for top weekly prizes. They accumulate points when they play any of the casino's real-money casino games. Every week, 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in bonuses.
Players earn points when they play any game, including the brand-new Legend of Helios.
4. $380,000 jackpot win at Fremont Hotel and Casino
A lucky visitor kicked off Labor Day weekend at Fremont Hotel & Casino with a $380,000 jackpot win on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots on 3 September.
The player, who was visiting Fremont to celebrate her wedding anniversary, was playing on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7’s slot machine Friday.
After putting just $10 into the machine, the lucky winner scored a progressive jackpot of $382,311 on her third spin. The winner requested to remain anonymous.
3. Caesars reopens two Lake Tahoe resorts
Caesars Entertainment resumed gaming and hospitality operations at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino and Harvey's Lake Tahoe in phases beginning 8 September.
The resorts temporarily reduced operations to actively support local emergency services, fire crews and essential Team Members.
“We are happy to resume operations at Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe,” said Karie L. Hall, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “We are tremendously grateful for the fire crews and first responders who continue to work tirelessly to keep the South Lake Tahoe and Stateline areas safe while battling the Caldor Fire.”
2. Snoqualmie Casino launches first sportsbook in Washington State
The Snoqualmie Casino made history yesterday with the opening of the first sportsbook in Washington state. Former Seattle SuperSonics All-Star, Shawn Kemp, placed the first bet to a crowd of several hundred sports bettors and spectators. Kemp bet on the Seattle Seahawks to win their opening game on Sunday when they’ll dress up as a 3-point favorite at Indianapolis.
“This is the start of something really big around here,” said Kemp, who expressed his excitement that sports betting is now available close to home.
Currently, sports bettors can place wagers at the sportsbook ticket window or at any of the six kiosks throughout the casino floor. Within weeks of opening, mobile betting will be available within a geo-fence perimeter of Snoqualmie Casino.
1. Football game day guide to Las Vegas
Football is fully back and there is no better place to catch a favorite team than Las Vegas. The destination has the perfect spot for all fans and visitors with an array of deals, specials and food and drink packages.
If you’re looking for the biggest of big screens, Circa Resort & Casino boasts the largest sports betting experience in the world, Circa Sports, with a 78-million-pixel screen for the ultimate viewing experience. There is no bad seat in the house, with a three-story, technologically advanced sportsbook and an overhanging bar with a combined capacity of up to 1,000 people. Fans can also head outside to Stadium Swim to watch a game on a 143-square-foot screen.
There is also a new place to tailgate football games as well. MGM Resorts and Bud Light partnered on the Bud Light Beer Garden offering football fans the ultimate tailgating experience before and after Raiders and UNLV home games at Allegiant Stadium. Conveniently located within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium, Bud Light Beer Garden has football challenges, life-sized Jenga and chess, DJs, food and beverage specials and more for fans.
Every Sunday, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub will transform into a football oasis. Lounge poolside or take a dip while catching the action on the big screen, complete with bottle service, game-day eats, refreshing beverages and a DJ.
These are just some of the many options that Sin City is offering football fans this season.