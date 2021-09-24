Game Types Bonuses Slots More
Online Casinos Poker Bingo Games Lotteries Sports & Racebooks Fantasy Sports Forex Betting Exchanges Spread Betting Binary Options Live Dealers
Weekly Newsletter Online Gaming News Payment Methods Gaming Software Gaming Site Owners Gaming Jurisdictions Edit Preferences Search
 
Bonuses! New games! Gossip! And all the player news you can handle. Sign up NOW!

Dan Ippolito

As Casino City's associate editor, Dan produces and edits all of our weekly newsletters, and he writes about the gaming industry for our websites and the GPWA Times Magazine. Dan graduated from Marist College in 2017 with a degree in Communications and a concentration in Sports.

More about Dan Ippolito
More articles by Dan Ippolito

Related Links

Casino City’s Friday Five: New millionaires and WSOP events edition

24 Sep 2021

By Dan Ippolito
The start of the 2021 World Series of Poker is just days away The in-person events at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will require proof of vaccination for players, but there was another announcement made by the WSOP this week with several online bracelet events added to the schedule. Also this week, we have two jackpot wins that minted two new millionaires, a €50,000 contest at BitStarz and a new “sportsbook-like” venue at Encore Boston Harbor.

Let’s begin with online play:

5. Dracula’s Treasure level up contest at BitStarz
For every player who manages to slash their way through the 40 subterranean levels of gnashing, snarling undead, they’ll get a share of a €50,000 individual prize pool.

The contest at BitStarz runs through 5 November and all registered players will be automatically entered into the Dracula’s Treasure contest.

4. Poker progressive win at The Venetian Las Vegas
On Tuesday evening, a player at The Venetian Las Vegas was dealt a million dollar hand.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and was dealt a spade royal flush, after placing the $5 side bet, making him eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $1,042,938.

3. $1.6 million Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Resorts Casino Hotel
On Sunday, 19 September, one lucky guest hit the city-wide shared “Wheel of Fortune” Progressive Jackpot at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Walking away with excitement, Donna of Hazlet, New Jersey became one of the biggest jackpot winners in Atlantic City of the last 10 years, hauling in $1,644,349.

2. Encore Boston Harbor unveils new sports bar minus sports betting
While Massachusetts legislators continue to drag their collective feet and haggle in their chambers about getting a sports betting bill across the finish line, the folks at Encore Boston Harbor are plowing full speed ahead.

With more than 60 televisions, a striking 10-foot-high by 123-foot-long video wall that stretches across the entire venue, new grab-and-go food and beverage options, comfortable seating, VIP sections and a dynamic atmosphere, WynnBET Sports Bar, located in the former home of The Buffet steps off the main casino floor, offers everything a sports fan could ask for besides sports betting.

The Massachusetts House passed legislation in July legalizing sports betting, but the bill has yet to make it to the floor of the state Senate.

As the bill sits idle, so do the betting windows at WynnBET Sports Bar that are ready, willing and able to begin accepting bets when it’s legal to do so.

1. WSOP adds online bracelet events to 2021 series
The World Series of Poker announced the return of online WSOP gold bracelet events throughout the 2021 tournament.

Each Sunday throughout the tournament, WSOP.com will host a gold bracelet tournament online for Nevada and New Jersey players.

In total, throughout the 2021 WSOP event, 10 gold bracelets will be contested on the Nevada and New Jersey poker network and one culminating bracelet for players on WSOP.com Pennsylvania.

Most tournaments will start at 5:30 p.m. PST / 8:30 p.m. EST beginning on Sunday, 3 October with a special “Double Bracelet Day” through Sunday, 21 November with a “Mini Main Event.”
 
About Us | Advertising | Publications | Land Casinos