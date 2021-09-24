Casino City’s Friday Five: New millionaires and WSOP events edition
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with online play:
5. Dracula’s Treasure level up contest at BitStarz
For every player who manages to slash their way through the 40 subterranean levels of gnashing, snarling undead, they’ll get a share of a €50,000 individual prize pool.
The contest at BitStarz runs through 5 November and all registered players will be automatically entered into the Dracula’s Treasure contest.
Dracula’s Treasure - Level Up is here!???????— BitStarzInsider (@BitStarzInsider) September 22, 2021
Sharpen your stakes and sweep through 40 levels of fright. This afterlife adventure has a €10,000 prize and a €50,000 individual prize pool up for the slaying??#casino #slots #competition #prize
https://t.co/fWWL8Tagt2
4. Poker progressive win at The Venetian Las Vegas
On Tuesday evening, a player at The Venetian Las Vegas was dealt a million dollar hand.
The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and was dealt a spade royal flush, after placing the $5 side bet, making him eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $1,042,938.
3. $1.6 million Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Resorts Casino Hotel
On Sunday, 19 September, one lucky guest hit the city-wide shared “Wheel of Fortune” Progressive Jackpot at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
Walking away with excitement, Donna of Hazlet, New Jersey became one of the biggest jackpot winners in Atlantic City of the last 10 years, hauling in $1,644,349.
MILLIONAIRE STATUS!!! ?? ??— Resorts Casino Hotel (@ResortsCasino) September 20, 2021
A $1,644,349.78 jackpot went to Donna from Hazlet, NJ while playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/xJIkbhLD7Z
2. Encore Boston Harbor unveils new sports bar minus sports betting
While Massachusetts legislators continue to drag their collective feet and haggle in their chambers about getting a sports betting bill across the finish line, the folks at Encore Boston Harbor are plowing full speed ahead.
With more than 60 televisions, a striking 10-foot-high by 123-foot-long video wall that stretches across the entire venue, new grab-and-go food and beverage options, comfortable seating, VIP sections and a dynamic atmosphere, WynnBET Sports Bar, located in the former home of The Buffet steps off the main casino floor, offers everything a sports fan could ask for besides sports betting.
The Massachusetts House passed legislation in July legalizing sports betting, but the bill has yet to make it to the floor of the state Senate.
As the bill sits idle, so do the betting windows at WynnBET Sports Bar that are ready, willing and able to begin accepting bets when it’s legal to do so.
Spectacular setting at @WynnBET Sport Bar @EncoreResortBH, despite idle betting windows. Pres. Jenny Holaday says it's the "most beautifully designed space we’ve ever delivered.” Betting would be offered within 4 weeks of approved regs/sports betting bill: https://t.co/BtGPMVMQN2 pic.twitter.com/yF4Lntavli— Gary Trask (@casinocityGT) September 20, 2021
1. WSOP adds online bracelet events to 2021 series
The World Series of Poker announced the return of online WSOP gold bracelet events throughout the 2021 tournament.
Each Sunday throughout the tournament, WSOP.com will host a gold bracelet tournament online for Nevada and New Jersey players.
In total, throughout the 2021 WSOP event, 10 gold bracelets will be contested on the Nevada and New Jersey poker network and one culminating bracelet for players on WSOP.com Pennsylvania.
Most tournaments will start at 5:30 p.m. PST / 8:30 p.m. EST beginning on Sunday, 3 October with a special “Double Bracelet Day” through Sunday, 21 November with a “Mini Main Event.”
Dreaming of the WSOP Main Event Champion Bracelet ?? ?? Just 7 more days until the 2021 WSOP begins...https://t.co/7swRAhKHKX— WSOP (@WSOP) September 23, 2021
Want to get into the @RioVegas faster? Enroll in CLEAR Health Pass for faster health screening and quick entry:https://t.co/PxfgAnZOcE pic.twitter.com/Kjucs2hCQI