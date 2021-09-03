Casino City’s Friday Five: New cars and free rent edition
3 Sep 2021
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with someone’s new BMW:
5. COVID nurse wins new BMW at Florida casino
Duane Kelloway, a Spring Hill resident and hospital nurse who treats COVID patients, won a $112,245 2022 BMW X7 M50i as part of a celebration of $1 billion in jackpots paid out so far in 2021 by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.
Kelloway was playing a Double Hit progressive slot machine by Ainsworth Gaming with a $3 bet. He won $2,450 on the machine, which pushed the casino's total slots payout for 2021 to over $1 billion. The win earned Kelloway the new BMW in recognition of surpassing the slot payout milestone.
Kelloway is an Operating Room nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lutz and said he has been treating COVID patients for weeks. He and his wife, Kelley, who is also a nurse, visited the Seminole Hard Rock Casino Saturday for a brief escape. They drove to the casino in a 2013 Ford Taurus with nearly 200,000 miles.
4. Eureka Casino Resort offers new hires free rent to relocate to Mesquite
Eureka Casino Resort, the employee owned property located in Mesquite, just 90 minutes north of Las Vegas, is hiring for an array of different positions and departments and is offering a special free rent incentive for those relocating to the area.
New hires, with some caveats, receive three months of free rent at nearby sister property, Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort, and two meals per day. After three months, employees are eligible for discounted rent.
“There has never been a more ideal time for a new beginning, or to jumpstart a new career in a new town that offers adventure and opportunity for advancement,” said Eureka COO Andre Carrier.
3. Las Vegas gears up for Labor Day Weekend
The country may be cooling off, but Las Vegas is heating up over Labor Day Weekend with an array of specials, pool parties and live entertainment starting today and running through Monday.
The pool parties will be filled with some big performances. Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas will have sounds by Diplo, Kygo and The Chainsmokers. For those who want to keep the pool party going, AYU Dayclub and Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas hosts Zedd, Tiesto, J Balvin, Karol G, The Martinez Brothers and MK over the long weekend.
Guests at Sin City can see even more performances later at night. One Republic will play its roster of hits at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on 4-5 September. John Mulaney brings his comedic genius to Park MGM for a two-night engagement, 4-5 September.
There are even special offers at some resorts as well. Book a stay at Wynn Las Vegas now through 30 September to save 20% on resort accommodations and receive $30 in daily resort credit. Stay five nights for up to $150 in resort credit.
2. Ontario clears $1 million in first five days of single-event sports betting
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is pleased to announce that in less than a full week of operation it has already processed over $1 million in bets on the new PROLINE+ online sportsbook.
The only legal online sportsbook in Ontario launched last Friday and Ontario bettors have been eagerly checking things out since. Early results show bettors are excited to have a trusted option to place a bet on a single event, as approximately 74% of wagers accepted through Tuesday evening were singles.
“Ontario bettors had been waiting for a best-in-class option to place bets and that’s exactly what OLG has delivered with PROLINE+,” said Dave Pridmore, OLG Chief Digital and Strategy Officer.
1. WSOP to require proof of full vaccination
The World Series of Poker announced that anyone attending the 2021 World Series of Poker tournament and The Main Event will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The event returns to live play at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino with the policy in effect beginning Thursday, 30 September through Tuesday, 23 November.
Participants will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 one time, upon first registration, to become eligible to participate in WSOP events, including bracelet events, deep stack tournaments, satellites and live action games.
To be considered “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, participants must receive their final vaccine dose 14 days prior to start date. This policy is inclusive of all participants, press, spectators and vendors.
