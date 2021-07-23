Casino City’s Friday Five: Masks are back in Las Vegas edition

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yesterday, a visitor from Hawai’i scored a $646,090.89 jackpot playing @aristocratslots Buffalo Inferno™ making her visit to Fremont an unforgettable one! It's the second time this machine hit in less than a year. In September 2020 another guest from Hawai’i won nearly $790,000! pic.twitter.com/jyqoViTRfm — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 16, 2021

The #ClarkCounty Commission has voted to require mask use for employees when indoors in public spaces at their place of work. This requirement is all people, regardless of vaccination status. This goes into effect tomorrow at midnight and continues through Aug 17. #Vegas #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GXEogOUsZ2 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 21, 2021