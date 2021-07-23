Casino City’s Friday Five: Masks are back in Las Vegas edition
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with some payouts:
5. Pai Gow jackpot win at The Orleans
A guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino hit Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on Wednesday, 21 July, winning him more than $119,000.
The Las Vegas local, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $119,663.03. He also placed a dragon bonus side bet that won him $5,000.
The Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at more than $57,000.
A fortunate guest at @orleanscasino hit @BoydGaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot on Wednesday, July 21, winning him more than $119,000!#TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #BoydGaming #BConnected #PaiGowPoker #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/GGAsXHk16p— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 21, 2021
4. Major slot jackpot at Fremont Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas
A visitor from Hawaii tested her luck at Fremont Hotel & Casino and scored a nearly $650,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Inferno slot game on Thursday, 15 July.
The lucky winner, who also requested to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Inferno at approximately 10:25 a.m. when she hit the progressive jackpot totaling $646,090 after betting $15.
This is the second progressive jackpot to hit on a Buffalo Inferno slot game at Fremont in less than a year. In September 2020, another guest from Hawaii visited the Fremont and won a nearly $790,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game.
The Buffalo Inferno progressive jackpot at Fremont has reset at $500,000.
Yesterday, a visitor from Hawai’i scored a $646,090.89 jackpot playing @aristocratslots Buffalo Inferno™ making her visit to Fremont an unforgettable one! It's the second time this machine hit in less than a year. In September 2020 another guest from Hawai’i won nearly $790,000! pic.twitter.com/jyqoViTRfm— Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 16, 2021
3. Las Vegas workers must wear masks again
COVID-19 cases, especially the Delta variant, have gone in Nevada in recent weeks, specifically in Clark County, home to Las Vegas. Because of this spike, officials announced that Las Vegas workers in indoor public areas are required to wear masks again.
The Clark County Commission decided not to mandate that visitors wear masks, but highly recommend it.
Even if an employee is vaccinated they must still wear a mask. This mandate will continue through 17 August.
The #ClarkCounty Commission has voted to require mask use for employees when indoors in public spaces at their place of work. This requirement is all people, regardless of vaccination status. This goes into effect tomorrow at midnight and continues through Aug 17. #Vegas #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GXEogOUsZ2— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 21, 2021
2. Lee claims WSOP Online $3,200 NLH High Roller bracelet
On Tuesday night, the 2021 World Series of Poker Online $3,200 NLH High Roller attracted 312 total entries, which resulted in a $948,840 prize pool.
After more than 12 hours of play, it was Sang "youngkoi" Lee coming out on top to win a $241,768 top prize and his first career bracelet.
Prior to this $241,768 win, Lee had 37 WSOP-related cashes totaling $192,340 with one circuit ring under his belt.
Even though Daniel "juice" Buzgon held a 3:1 chip advantage in heads-up play, Lee secured an early double which led to a series of back-and-forth double-ups until Lee got the final one to eliminate Buzgon in second place.
1. Virginia Lottery Board approves proposed permanent casino gaming regulations
Casino gaming in Virginia moved forward one more step on Wednesday with approval by the Virginia Lottery Board of proposed permanent casino gaming regulations.
The proposed permanent regulations now go to the Governor for approval, after which there will be a 60-day public comment period, leading up to final approval by the Lottery Board.
Currently, there are four proposed land-based casinos in Virginia in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. Each was approved by voters in local referenda in November 2020. A fifth proposed casino, in Richmond, is on a different timetable and has not yet been approved by local voters. It is expected to be on the ballot in November 2021.
“The Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and Office of General Counsel have been diligently working to set up the regulatory and licensing framework to ensure casino gaming in Virginia is secure and transparent,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “In this role, we see the Lottery as the public’s watchdog, confirming that the law and regulations are followed, and the integrity of casino gambling is protected.”