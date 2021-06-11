Casino City’s Friday Five: Las Vegas convention space and casino opening edition
11 Jun 2021
By Dan Ippolito
5. Picnic Fun Contest at Intertops Casino Red
5. Picnic Fun Contest at Intertops Casino Red
This summer at Intertops Casino Red the picnic menu includes $150,000 in prizes and a new game.
During the Picnic Fun casino bonus contest, which continues until 5 July, players will compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week.
Players accumulate frequent player points when they play any of the hundreds of real-money casino games available. Each week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.
Many will earn their points playing the new Asgard Deluxe slot game unveiled just this week. The casino is giving players an up to $5,000 bonus that includes 50 spins to try the mythical new slot game
Join our Picnic Fun at Intertops Casino! Enjoy a delicious picnic and grab your portion of tasty weekly prizes! https://t.co/nSGDRI322i pic.twitter.com/sdp7pLGVHQ— Intertops Casino (@IntertopsCasino) June 1, 2021
4. New Hampshire authorizes historical horse racing
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed House Bill 626 into law on Tuesday, authorizing pari-mutuel wagering on historical horse racing in the state. Historical Horse Racing allows players to wager on an animated re-enactment of a selected past horse race.
The legislation will allow New Hampshire charitable gaming facilities that were licensed as of 1 May 2020 to offer this unique form of horse racing wagering that also recently expanded in Kentucky. Tax revenue generated from historical horse racing wagers will be allocated to the New Hampshire education trust fund and to local New Hampshire charitable organizations.
“We are so grateful to our primary bill sponsors Representative Pat Abrami and Senator Harold French, longtime supporters like Representatives Fred Doucette and Jennie Gomarlo, and of course Governor Sununu for signing the bill into law," commented Exacta Systems Chief Business Development Officer Patrick Neely.
3. Las Vegas Convention Center expansion debuts
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority debuted the its new $1 billion, 1.4 million square foot West Hall expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, followed by doors opening to Informa Markets' World of Concrete, the first major convention to return to Las Vegas and to the U.S. post-pandemic.
The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, the underground tunnel developed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company designed to shuttle convention attendees throughout the 200-acre campus in all-electric Tesla vehicles, also became fully operational.
World of Concrete’s arrival comes on the heels of Las Vegas’ full reopening to 100 percent capacity on 1 June.
“We are excited to welcome our convention customers back to Las Vegas and to our new West Hall, reigniting the meetings and convention industry,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO. “Today is not only a great day for our city, it’s a great day for the meetings and conventions industry across Las Vegas and across the United States.”
We're excited to welcome the first major convention to Las Vegas. Check out what it takes to set up @WorldofConcrete ?? #WOC2021 pic.twitter.com/Qlf0evPtLu— Vegas Means Business (@LVCVA) June 9, 2021
2. NJ man arrested for stealing identities to fund online gambling accounts
The New Jersey State Police arrested Casey Ennis, 44, of Audubon, N.J. on Tuesday for allegedly using stolen identities to create and fund more than 1,800 online gambling accounts and for stealing identities to operate a fraudulent unemployment benefits scheme during a 17-month long identity theft investigation.
Several victims reported that gambling accounts were created and funded using their identities without their authorization. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Ennis stole the victims’ identities and fraudulently operated the accounts in Atlantic City's online gaming providers.
During the ongoing investigation, detectives also discovered that Ennis was using stolen identities to operate an unemployment benefits scheme, using them to generate numerous fraudulent unemployment claims. He allegedly created fraudulent bank accounts using the victims’ identities and would transfer funds from the claims to those accounts and then later make cash withdrawals. Detectives linked Ennis to more than $52,000 worth of fraudulent withdrawals and purchases.
Casey Ennis was charged with identity theft, credit card theft, computer related crimes, theft by deception, forgery, and possession of methamphetamine. He was released pending a future court date.
1. More details on Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening
Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will officially open its doors on 24 June.
Resorts World will host its grand opening celebration on 4 July at Ayu Dayclub with a live performance by Miley Cyrus.
The headlining show will be broadcast on the resort’s 100,000-square-foot LED Screen for Las Vegas Boulevard onlookers and partygoers to join in on the action.
A Fourth of July fireworks show will take place after the performance.
Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group announced an impressive lineup of diverse talent joining previously announced resident DJs Zedd and Tiësto set to perform at the property’s immersive nightlife and daylife venues throughout the year. The lineup will feature headlining artists including Becky G, DJ Snake, Madison Beer and more.
It’s Your World. Style It Accordingly. Explore your options starting June 24. Book now: https://t.co/jxsq7z5vOL #StayFabulousVegas pic.twitter.com/XhUft0JAtm— Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) June 8, 2021