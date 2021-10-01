Casino City's Friday Five: Connecticut sports betting and jackpots
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with some big winners:
5. Progressive jackpot hits at Four Winds New Buffalo casino
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Wheatfield, Ind. won a $220,980.95 progressive jackpot on Monday, at Four Winds New Buffalo.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the progressive jackpot on Aristocrat Technologies’ Dollar Storm – Caribbean Gold slot machine.
The slot machine resets for another winner to take home a progressive jackpot.
Two big jackpots in the same week! Our New Buffalo property says congratulations to the lucky guest from St Anne, Illinois on winning $202,500! pic.twitter.com/WLg6XJyvcg— Four Winds Casino (@FourWindsCasino) September 30, 2021
4. Six-figure jackpot win at The Orleans in Las Vegas
Bruce from San Diego, California visited The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Friday, 24 September, and won a progressive jackpot of more than $665,000 on Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand slot game.
The lucky player, who was in town visiting family, tried his luck on a Buffalo Grand slot machine on Friday evening, winning the $665,106 progressive jackpot on a $3.75 bet.
This is the second major Buffalo Grand jackpot to hit at a Boyd Gaming property in less than a month.
On 10 September, a Las Vegas local hit a progressive jackpot on a Buffalo Grand slot game and won more than $1 million after betting $3.75 at Cannery Casino and Hotel.
?? JACKPOT ALERT ??— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 27, 2021
Congratulations to Bruce from San Diego who won $665,106 on a $3.75 bet while playing Buffalo Grand!
Press Release: https://t.co/BfBQsBAiOq pic.twitter.com/8fzqw4vyze
3. MGM Resorts taking over operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Earlier this week, MGM Resorts International announced that the company entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone to acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.625 billion.
Following the close of the transaction, MGM Resorts will enter into a 30-year lease agreement, with three 10-year renewal options, with a partnership among Stonepeak Partners, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., which will acquire The Cosmopolitan's real estate assets.
"We are proud to add The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, to our portfolio," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "The Cosmopolitan brand is recognized around the world for its unique customer base and high-quality product and experiences, making it an ideal fit with our portfolio and furthering our vision to be the world's premier gaming entertainment company. We look forward to welcoming The Cosmopolitan's guests and employees to the MGM Resorts family."
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
2. Connecticut launches sports betting
As of yesterday, players are able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort Casino – located at the Ultimate Race Book in Rainmaker Casino – in addition to betting kiosks located across the resort. Statewide, off-reservation online sports betting and iGaming is expected to launch in early October pending regulatory approvals.
In the coming weeks, DraftKings and Foxwoods will announce the opening of their permanent retail sportsbook, currently in the final stages of construction.
“Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests and Connecticut residents,” Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman said.
We are proud to announce the opening of the all-new @DraftKings Sportsbook at #Foxwoods! Temporarily located in the Rainmaker Casino. Open Monday through Friday (11AM-Midnight), Saturday and Sunday (9:30AM-Midnight).— Foxwoods Resort Casino (@FoxwoodsCT) September 30, 2021
For more information please visit: https://t.co/fUXJ2FUGyi pic.twitter.com/tG5jumsn7Y
Foxwoods isn’t the only casino ready for sports betting in the state.
Also yesterday, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and FanDuel Group launched a retail sports betting experience for residents and visitors to the state of Connecticut.
To celebrate the launch of sports betting in Connecticut, a temporary Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook retail location at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar opened to the public.
The temporary Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is conveniently located near the Autumn entrance at Mohegan Sun and features four live betting windows and nearly 50 self-service betting terminals.
The companies anticipate opening the permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook this winter in a fully revamped area where the Mohegan Sun Race Book was previously located. This signature sportsbook, which will be 11,000 square feet, featuring a 140 foot high-resolution video wall, as well as, a full bar and dining menu, has the potential to be one of the largest FanDuel Sportsbooks in the U.S.
A racebook section will still be featured within the new venue as well.
Big things are coming Connecticut ??— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 30, 2021
Earlier today we launched our new temporary retail sportsbook at @MoheganSun in Uncasville, CT.
Governor @GovNedLamont joined us to place the ceremonial first bet ??
Coming soon: Legalized mobile sports betting across the entire state ?? pic.twitter.com/Y58D87OkDa
1. 2021 World Series of Poker officially kicks off
The 52nd annual World Series of Poker is officially underway at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
Competitors from around the world will be competing for 88 highly coveted WSOP gold bracelet through Tuesday, 23 November for the chance to be immortalized as poker royalty.
In addition to the in-person tournament at the Rio, the 2021 WSOP is once again bringing the action to Nevada, New Jersey and Pennsylvania players online with gold bracelet tournaments each held Sunday on WSOP.com.
It will be great to see some of the faces of poker we have come to know and love, including the voices of Lon McEachern and Norman Chad.
We are BAAAACK ! @PokerGO #wsop2021 pic.twitter.com/McfFbDRhJf— WSOP (@WSOP) September 28, 2021