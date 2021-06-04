Casino City’s Friday Five: Bad Beat jackpots and blackjack bonuses edition
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with some blackjack:
5. Magic Castle Level Up adventure at BitStarz
One lucky winner will scoop the €10,000 cash top prize, while every player can win from a €50,000 individual prize pool across 40 fun-filled levels.
The adventure began on 31 May and continues through 16 July.
In order to participate, players need a valid BitStarz account. When you register, you’ll be gifted 20 spins as part of your welcome bonus. All players who are already registered will be automatically entered into the Magic Castle Adventure.
Magic Castle Adventure - Level Up is on!— BitstarzInsider (@BitStarzInsider) June 1, 2021
Charm your way through 40 levels of fun and claim a top prize of €10,000 cash and up to €50,000 in bonuses today… only at BitStarz ??????#Win #Crypto #Slots #OnlineCasino #Promotion
https://t.co/PM4UvaqGaf
4. June bonus spins and blackjack bets at Intertops Poker
Until the end of June, Intertops Poker players can get up to 100 free spins on the magical new Stacked from Betsoft.
At the tables, until Sunday, blackjack players get 15 bonus bets. These 15 $2 bets will be applied as soon as players log on to Blackjack 21 under the Tangente tab in the Casino section. Players can cash out up to $250 with their bonus bets (wagering requirement 15x).
3. Buffalo Zone launches at Gold Strike Casino Resort
Gold Strike Casino Resort's new Buffalo Zone gaming space opened on 28 May, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Located on the Mississippi resort's second level, the new 2,800-square-foot area is dedicated exclusively to Aristocrat's Buffalo-themed games. These games feature 68 player-favorite titles, such as Buffalo Chief, Buffalo Diamond, Buffalo Gold, Buffalo Gold Revolution, and Buffalo Grand, as well as Buffalo games on the Wonder 4 brand and RELM XL cabinet.
"Gold Strike is this region's first casino to partner with Aristocrat Gaming to bring the 'Buffalo Zone' to Mississippi," said Gold Strike's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations Brandon Dardeau. "Buffalo games are extremely popular among our players and having the opportunity to create a special gaming section allows us to enhance our guests' gaming experience."
We are thrilled to announce, together with @aristocratslots, Gold Strike opened Mississippi’s first Buffalo Zone™! ??— Gold Strike Casino Resort Tunica (@GoldStrikeMGM) May 28, 2021
Located on the second level. *Must be 21. Gambling problem? Call 1.888.777.9696. pic.twitter.com/D0zxEyN0mj
2. Bad beat poker jackpot hits for seven players
Memorial Day Weekend got off to a winning start at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia when seven strangers came together at Table 9 in The Poker Room and cashed in on a Bad Beat Jackpot worth a whopping $609,627.
Howard Ohline, of Media, PA, Demerus Lambeth, of Temple Hills, MD, John Dowling, of Kennett Square, PA, Jorge Torrez, of Philadelphia, PA, Francis Baccare, of Sewell, NJ, William Platt, of Folsom, PA, and Konstanti Simotas, of Landsdale, PA, were playing $1/$3 No Limit Texas Hold’em for several hours when the Bad Beat hit.
A Bad Beat occurs when Four-of-a-Kind Jacks (or better) is beaten by a better hand. In this case, Four-of-a-Kind Queens, held by Ohline, was beaten by a King High Straight Flush, held by Lambeth.
Ohline collected 50% of the Bad Beat Jackpot, or $304,814, with the losing hand of Four-of-a-Kind Queens, while 25% of the Bad Beat Jackpot, or $152,407, went to Lambeth with the winning hand of King High Straight Flush. The remaining 25% was split evenly among the other five players at the table, each receiving $30,482.
The LARGEST JACKPOT in recent history of $609,627 has hit at LIVE! Casino & Hotel!— Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (@LiveCasinoPHL) May 28, 2021
The Poker Mega Bad Beat has hit! Live! is the best place to be right now! #poker #winning Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/nrqaUTQtIm
1. Caesars Northern Nevada casinos return to full capacity
Caesars Entertainment announced that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all five of the company’s Northern Nevada properties.
“The expansion to full capacity and the elimination of social distancing on our casino floors is a result of our Team Members’ commitment to doing their part to put us all on the road to recovery,” said Stewart Massie, Caesars Entertainment Regional President.
Caesars Entertainment’s properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, on the casino floor are:
- Silver Legacy at THE ROW
- Eldorado at THE ROW
- Circus Circus at THE ROW
- Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino
- Harvey's Lake Tahoe