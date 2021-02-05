As Casino City's associate editor, Dan produces and edits all of our weekly newsletters, and he writes about the gaming industry for our websites and the GPWA Times Magazine. Dan graduated from Marist College in 2017 with a degree in Communications and a concentration in Sports.

Casino City’s Friday Five: Super Bowl LV prop bet edition



?? TWO. DAYS. LEFT. ?? (by @Ford)



??: #SBLV -- Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/PBKLpyI4ef — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2021

Media day was done earlier this week over video chats rather than the in-person event filled with hundreds as we have previously experienced it. Now the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers must prepare for the biggest game of the season with just 22,000 in attendance, rather than the packed house we are used to seeing.



The Kansas City Chiefs are currently favored by 3.5 points on



Here we take a look at a few prop bets that caught our attention and for you to consider.



5. First offensive play

You can always start the betting day with wagering on the length of the National Anthem or the side the coin toss will land on, or you can look at the beginning play of the game.



At bet365, you can choose which type of play the first offensive play will be. Will it be a run or a pass? In their last two games, the Chiefs have done one of each while the Bucs have ran the ball first both times. At 8-to-11 odds, the run is the favorite but with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady at quarterback, I wouldn’t be shocked if a pass was called on the first play to come out firing.



A passing play is even money and that is the pick I am going with. I could see Mahomes tossing a quick out to Tyreke Hill to try and have him create a big play or if the Bucs have the ball maybe Brady throwing a 10-yard out to his top target Mike Evans.



4. When will the game end?

A typical NFL game on Sunday averages around three hours to complete. Super Bowl Sunday is different for obvious reasons. You have the National Anthem followed by the coin toss with the honorary captains, then you can’t forget the halftime show and the commercials which are hopefully going to include a set of some big laughers this year.



With all that being said, it is clear that Sunday’s game will run much longer than a typical one. Currently, on



This could be an interesting bet. I mean it would easily go over if you had another event like Super Bowl XLVII when the lights when out during a power outage at the Superdome which caused a delay. The odds of that are slim but you get my point. There are many factors to consider when this game can end but I am going with at or prior to 10:14:59. My reasoning is that both offenses are very efficient and with two top tier QBs at the helm I expect completed passes and moving the chains to keep the clock moving.



3. Team to score longest field goal

This one caught my attention right away but maybe not for the reason you think. I chose this prop because of the coaches just as much as the kickers.



Despite being in the bottom half of the NFL in 4th down attempts, both teams have very aggressive coaches and play calling in Andy Reid and Bruce Arians. That is why this seems like an interesting bet because you can’t really predict too easily when a team will go for it or not on 4th down. Will they be more conservative because it is the Super Bowl or will they stick to their aggressive patterns?



If they do get more conservative my pick leans to the Chiefs scoring the longest field goal. Harrison Butker has made a 58-yarder this season for the Chiefs while the long for Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop is 50. That difference there is enough to sway me in the direction of Butker.



2. Any scoring drive to take less time than the signing of the national anthem

The National Anthem length is always a popular prop bet and is currently set at 118.5 seconds at



However, that is not exactly what we are looking at here. Yes, the timing obviously matters but the main focus is on can one team have an incredibly fast scoring drive.



Both of these teams have been known for coming up with big plays on the offensive side of the ball. Another factor could be a turnover deep in a team’s own territory that leads to a drive that only last a couple plays before getting into the endzone.



If the National Anthem does take around the time the over/under is set, well then you are looking at a drive that can only have a few plays before you need a score.



Personally, I am going with that this will not happen. I am hoping a turnover in own territory won’t take place and that both offenses can take care of the ball. I also feel that knowing the power of each offense, the defenses will avoid to give up the big plays come Sunday.



1. The color of the Gatorade

It’s one of the most popular ones and we can’t avoid it. The Gatorade bath at the end of the game is always ready to be shown on camera and the color of that bath is important to many bettors.

Orange is the favorite on Intertops at 1.5-to-1 odds since it has been used the most since 2001 with five times. Red/pink tails orange at 2.25-to-1. Clear has been used the second most since 2001 and is 3.5-to-1 odds and that is followed by yellow which is grouped with lime and green at 3-to-1.

As much as you may want to try, it is tough to try and read into this deeply and come out with your answer. To me it is nearly a complete guess but maybe that might be for the better. You may find trends on recent years but I don’t think it is has predictable as some may hope.



