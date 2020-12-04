Casino City’s Friday Five: Sports betting in Canada edition
4 Dec 2020
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with chances to win some big money at an online casino.
5. $270,000 Ice Contest at Intertops Casino
Intertops Casino Red players can win up to $500 every week during the $270,000 Casino on Ice casino bonus contest that has just started and continues until 1 February. They'll earn points as they play Christmas classics like Rudolph Awakens or the brand-new Christmas slot Epic Holiday Party.
Every week, 300 players with the most points will win $30,000 in prizes. The top 20 players each week are entered into a final draw for another $1,000.
"Competing with other players for top bonuses adds extra excitement to our games," said Intertops Casino's manager. "Many players aren't content to just be one of the 300 players in the prize money every week though. They've got their eye on that $500 first prize and, of course, they want to be in the final draw!"
4. Colorado sportsbooks improve in October
Colorado’s online and retail sportsbooks recorded a new high again in October.
Colorado’s sportsbooks attracted $210.7 million in bets in October, according to data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Gaming. October’s handle was up 2% from $207.7 million in September, generating a record $17.4 million in gross gaming revenue, up 317.7% from $4.2 million in September.
Online betting produced 98%, or $206.4 million, of October’s wagers. That was up from $203.9 million, or 98.2%, of September’s handle. All retail and online bets netted $9.6 million in betting proceeds, a jump from a $3.4 million loss in September. October’s winnings yielded $824,700 in taxes.
3. Morongo Casino becomes first tribal casino to offer cashless casino slot markers
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA, has partnered with Marker Trax, setting the stage for the Southern California gaming destination to become the U.S.’s first tribal casino to offer cashless casino slot markers.
“The convenience and ease of Marker Trax will be a huge bonus for our players, and underscores Morongo’s history of embracing state-of-the-art technology to enhance our gaming experience. With Marker Trax, our guests can be approved for a gaming line and at the machine in minutes,” said Richard St. Jean, COO of Morongo Casino.
Marker Trax is a patented cashless wagering technology that allows casinos to digitally and securely issue funds. The entire process is digitally monitored through the casino management system. When players wish to withdraw from their cashless wagering accounts, the Marker Trax system, along with SYNKROS, settles any outstanding balance prior to payout.
Prior to signing up for Marker Trax, guests must first enroll in Morongo’s loyalty program.
2. Live! Casino Pittsburgh celebrates grand opening
On 24 November, the $150-million entertainment destination developed by The Cordish Companies celebrated its official grand opening.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh features 750 of the latest, state-of-the-art slots and approximately 30 live-action table games, as well as a FanDuel Sportsbook.
The 100,000-square-foot two-level facility, features a state-of-the-art casino on the ground level as well as a variety of entertainment and food options on the second level, including live music and non-casino games. Additionally, the facility includes a lineup of premier dining and entertainment concepts – Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City.
In preparation for its opening, Live! Casino has developed a comprehensive Play It Safe plan that allows for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all guests and team members.
1. Legislation introduced to decriminalize single-event sports betting in Canada
Last week, the Canadian government announced plans to end the federal ban on single-game sports betting.
The purpose of the proposed legislative amendments to paragraph 207(4)(b) of the Criminal Code is to regulate and license single event sport betting on any sporting event, except horse racing. The federal government would maintain its role in overseeing pari-mutuel betting on horse racing.
The proposed amendments would give provinces and territories the discretion to manage single event sport betting in their respective jurisdictions and offer Canadians an opportunity to place bets in a regulated environment either online or in physical facilities.