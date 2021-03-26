Casino City’s Friday Five: Penalties and suspensions edition
26 Mar 2021
By Dan Ippolito
By Dan Ippolito
There was some good news this week with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas celebrating its grand opening, the naming of a new Colorado resort and Bally’s moving closer to building a resort casino in Richmond.
Let’s begin in Colorado:
5. Full House Resorts names new Colorado resort casino
On Tuesday, Full House Resorts announced the name and branding of its luxury hotel and casino project in Cripple Creek, Colorado: Chamonix Casino Hotel.
Located adjacent to the company’s existing Bronco Billy's Casino, Chamonix will feature approximately 300 four-star guest rooms and VIP suites, as well as a spacious casino gaming area.
Chamonix is being constructed on many of the parking lots used today by Bronco Billy’s customers. To minimize the inconvenience to its guests, Bronco Billy’s is offering free valet parking. Bronco Billy’s has also leased self-parking lots and will be offering free courtesy bus service to the casino for those who would prefer to self-park.
4. Bally’s Corporation a finalist for operating a casino resort in Virginia
Bally's Richmond Casino Resort, a proposed $650 million world-class destination resort, hotel and casino, was selected Wednesday as one of three finalists by Richmond's Evaluation Panel to host a casino gaming establishment.
Bally's proposal represents the largest casino resort project and the largest upfront payment to the city at $100 million.
The property would include a 117,500-square-foot casino featuring 2,500 slot machines, 90 table games, 30 poker tables, a high-limit gaming area and a VIP lounge. Alongside the gaming area would be 13 food and beverage options featuring locally sourced vendors.
Proud to announce that Bally’s is a finalist for the #RVA casino project. We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to partner with #Richmond to provide financial, employment and other community benefits to local residents and businesses! #BallysForRVA #RichmondCasino— Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort (@BallysRVA) March 25, 2021
3. Action 24/7 has Tennessee sports betting license suspended
The Tennessee Lottery suspended Action24/7's sports betting license indefinitely last week, due to “suspicious activity.”
In a Twitter post, Action 24/7 claimed the decision for the suspension was based “upon unfounded fears of future speculative recurrences of the activity” and that it was a “draconian action.”
March 19, 2021
Since the suspension was imposed, Action 24/7 announced it is suing state officials to try to overturn the suspension of the firm's sportsbook, which took place just as March Madness was tipping off.
UPDATE
Earlier today, Action 24/7 was awarded a temporary injunction which reinstates the company's sports betting license in Tennessee in time for this weekend's Sweet 16 matchups.
In favor of the plaintiff - Court concludes that Action247 has a likelihood of success on the merits that the action of the TEL Board was erroneous or arbitrary and capricious under the Act and the Rules pic.twitter.com/163AYClOp9— Tina Hodges (@TNRookieBookie) March 26, 2021
2. California card room agrees to record penalty
Yesterday, the California Department of Justice announced a settlement in which Artichoke Joe's Casino in San Bruno agreed to pay a penalty of $5.3 million for misleading gambling regulators and violating the Bank Secrecy Act, a federal law intended to combat money laundering.
After the cardroom failed to timely or accurately report an investigation by the federal Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, DOJ’s Bureau of Gambling Control initiated a license disciplinary proceeding against the casino and its owners.
This settlement includes the largest agreed-upon penalty in the history of California gambling regulation.
1. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas officially opens
Last night, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas held its grand opening and welcomed guests for the first time.
Located off the Strip on the former location of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, the new resort is home to the first Native American tribe operated casino in Las Vegas. The 60,000-square-foot Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vega features 650 slots and over 150 table games.
“The opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is just one more positive sign of the recovery of the Las Vegas economy,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality and owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Guests were able to enjoy Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ passion for food, culture and entertainment that punctuated the opening and beyond, along with live entertainment including DJs, street performances and more, which went into the early morning.
Let The Disruption Begin. #NowOpen pic.twitter.com/j9kaKT8Eqa— Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (@VirginHotelsLV) March 26, 2021