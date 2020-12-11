Casino City’s Friday Five: Jackpots, slots, and sports betting edition

<a href='https://ad.casinocity.com/adclick.php?n=a21efcd1'><img src='https://ad.casinocity.com/adview.php?what=-site:vendors/width:250/RON&n=a21efcd1' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Iowa resident David. E. won $17,576 on the Penny Invaders from Planet Moolah slot machine.

Irma M. from California tried her luck on 88 Fortune Grand Progressive slot machine and took home $14,201.

Thomas W., an Arizona resident, played 8 Quick Hits slot machine and went home with $10,601.

Beat the mid-week blues with another #WinnerWednesday! Thomas W. sure did with his $10,601 jackpot! Have you signed up to be a @TIPlayersClub member yet?! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/61Jn6xDgGC — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) November 18, 2020

Today, DraftKings & the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced a multi-channel partnership, in preparation for online sports wagering in CT. @DraftKings will also become the official daily fantasy sports partner of @FoxwoodsCT. Full release here: https://t.co/W7PKhX0m5S pic.twitter.com/87IvA9rgxp — DraftKings News (@DraftKingsNews) December 7, 2020