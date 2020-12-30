Casino City’s Friday Five: Jackpots and poker edition
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s start with some big winners:
5. $20 million won at Boyd Gaming’s Nevada properties in October
Boyd Gaming players throughout the Las Vegas Valley won multiple jackpots of $10,000 or more in October at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa, The Orleans, Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Cannery Casino and Hotel, California Hotel & Casino and Fremont Hotel & Casino.
Here are some of the big winners from last month:
One lucky guest took to the High Limit slots at The Orleans Hotel and Casino and hit a $40,000 jackpot playing Super Ace Bonus on 14 October. On the same day, a Fremont visitor bet $5 and won a $10,000 jackpot on a Double Jackpot slot game.
A lucky winner hit eight seven-spots playing Multi-Card Keno and won a more than $22,500 jackpot at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on 4 October.
Also on 4 October, Boyd Gaming awarded one of the highest Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpots of the year – more than a half a million dollars – to Las Vegas local Jesus at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa on 4 October. Jesus, who had been planning to refinance his house this week, said he would instead pay off his mortgage with his winnings.
JACKPOT ALERT: @boydgaming awarded one of the highest Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpots of the year – more than a half a million dollars – to a Las Vegas local at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Sunday, October 4.— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) October 5, 2020
Congrats, Jesus! pic.twitter.com/FmPqOd2e6P
4. Intertops Poker offering free spins and free hands
Throughout the weekend, the casino is giving free spins on a selection of Betsoft slots and everyone can play 15 blackjack hands for free. Players can win up to $250 on their free spins and another $250 at the blackjack tables.
Until Sunday, players can get free spins on Primal Hunt, Wolf Moon Rising, Tiger's Claw and Fruitbat Crazy.
Until Saturday, everyone’s first 15 blackjack bets are free. 15 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to one of the four types of blackjack.
3. Poker room at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh reopened
After an eight-month hiatus, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh welcomed back players into the poker room on Wednesday, several months after the casino’s gaming floor reopened on 9 June.
The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh poker room is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 a.m., and Sunday from noon to midnight. Rivers Casino is offering the following games at this time: $1/$3 No Limit Texas Hold’em and Higher, and $1/$3 Pot Limit Omaha and Higher.
In addition to the existing casino-wide safety measures, the following precautions are in effect for the poker room:
- Spectators are not permitted.
- Face coverings are required at all times.
- Seating is limited to a maximum of seven players per table.
- All chips from a prior visit must be exchanged at the cashier before being seated.
- Prior to sitting at a live poker game, all guests must use hand sanitizer. Use of hand sanitizer is required prior to receiving gaming chips and cards.
- No eating or smoking is permitted.
We are excited to announce that the Poker Room will be opening on Wednesday, November 11th at 4PM. We can’t wait to welcome you back!— Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (@WinBigRivers) November 10, 2020
Learn more about what you can expect and current hours: https://t.co/heQ3qJyQbV
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/FjgJY2cC7v
2. Rio to reopen on 22 December
On Thursday, Caesars Entertainment announced plans to resume operations at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, its final property to reopen company-wide in the U.S. and Canada, following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, 22 December at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.
"The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment. We recognize the incredible effort it has taken to reopen our resorts and get us to this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment.
We are ecstatic to announce that our final property to reopen company-wide in the U.S. and Canada, @RioVegas, will resume operations on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 am. For a full list of open amenities, visit https://t.co/IS01cWUPa6 pic.twitter.com/HHC3ypYEfi— Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) November 12, 2020
1. WSOP announces the return of the Main Event
The World Series of Poker today announced plans to host 2020’s hybrid online and live version of the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship.
The Main Event will begin for international players on Sunday, 29 November and domestically on Sunday, 13 December.
U.S. residents will be able to play the Main Event on the WSOP.com - Nevada and WSOP.com - New Jersey platform beginning on Sunday, 13 December. The $10,000 event is expected to take two full days to reach the final table, with play being suspended for an overnight break after approximately 12 hours of action.
The tournament will be paused when play hits the final table, with the final nine players traveling to Las Vegas for the TV taping and culmination of the tournament to take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The final table will be a world’s first, as a heads-up duel for the World Championship between the domestic champ and international champ, with $1 million in prize money on the line, courtesy of Caesars Entertainment and GGPoker. The televised showdown is scheduled for Wednesday, 30 December 2020.
The final table will be a world’s first, as a heads-up duel for the World Championship, where $1 million in prize money will be on the line courtesy of Caesars Entertainment, and GGPoker. The televised showdown is scheduled for Wednesday, 30 December 2020.
Kudos to @WSOP for getting creative! There will be a "hybrid" 2020 $10k Main Event with live final tables in 2 continents.— Gary Trask (@casinocityGT) November 13, 2020
Action begins online @WSOPcom or @GGPokerOfficial with a heads-up duel deciding the overall winner in #LasVegas on Dec. 30.https://t.co/oEZqd41VHe #poker pic.twitter.com/rpEzcWlNYr