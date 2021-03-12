Casino City’s Friday Five: Jackpots and crimes edition
By Dan Ippolito
Let’s begin with a lucky winner out of Connecticut:
5. $890,000 jackpot win at Mohegan Sun Casino
A five-dollar wager led to a very lucky day for Robert Back of North Haven, Connecticut.
He won the $896,507.50 multi-link jackpot by getting a royal flush on the Let it Ride slot machine, located in Casino of the Sky at the Connecticut casino, on Saturday, 6 March.
4. $240,000 Spring Meadows Contest at Intertops Casino Red
During the $240,000 Spring Meadows casino bonus contest, players will compete against each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes.
Every week until 3 May, 300 players will win up to $500 each. The top 20 players each week will be entered in a final draw for another $1,000.
“In spring a young man’s fancy might turn to thoughts of love,” said Intertops Casino’s manager, quoting British poet, Alfred Tennyson. “But I know a few slots players whose minds are on winning one of the top weekly prizes!”
3. Buffalo Wild Wings and BetMGM team up
Patrons of the popular sports bar chain can now access a sports betting experience through the BetMGM app in Colorado, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Buffalo Wild Wings has also launched an in-bar channel called OT Odds Powered by BetMGM. The network will air on select screens throughout participating sports bars nationwide and will deliver sports betting content such as live game odds as well as fantasy and betting advice.
"Fans wagering on sports inside Buffalo Wild Wings can now win bigger on select bets thanks to our innovative partnership with BetMGM" said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. "As sports betting continues to grow throughout the country, we look forward to further expanding our footprint in the space and activating our partnership with BetMGM in ways that make the experience at our sports bars second to none."
2. The Pass Casino to celebrate grand opening in April
The Pass Casino, formerly the Eldorado, will again light up Water Street as it opens at 7 p.m. on 1 April. The former Eldorado Casino was sold to DeSimone Gaming by Boyd Gaming in December 2020. The property has been reimagined with increased gaming, dining and entertainment options.
Longtime Henderson developer and sole owner, Joe DeSimone, has anticipated renewed interest in the historic property due to both the public and private investments that have been made in downtown Henderson and on Water Street.
The building’s reopening represents nearly 100 new jobs for Henderson, with many former employees returning.
1. Five charged in connection with crimes at Encore Boston Harbor
Five individuals have been charged in two separate incidents at Encore Boston Harbor, the new casino just outside Boston city limits that opened in the summer of 2019, including a cheating scheme and a stabbing at the casino, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced last Friday.
In one incident, an Encore casino dealer, a former casino dealer from Maryland, and a third individual from Philadelphia have been indicted in connection with a cheating scheme that netted the group a total of $23,500 over two nights.
In the other incident, a Framingham man and a Natick man have been indicted in connection with an unrelated assault and battery at the casino.